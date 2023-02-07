Who is Victoria Gowri? What's the controversy around the newly appointed Madras High Court Judge?

Madras High Court recently appointed Lawyer Lekshmana Chandra Victoria Gowri as an additional judge. But, Judge Victoria Gowri's appointment sparked controversy. Lawyers claimed the newly appointed additional judge of Madras High Court has given hate speeches against religious minorities in the past. However, the Supreme Court of India rejected their plea to withdraw Victoria Gowri's appointment. Advocate Lekshmana Gowri is a leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Tamil Nadu. Her unverified Twitter account says she is the leader of the BJP Mahila Morcha. The 49-year-old Victoria Gowri is amongst the 17 lawyers listed by the three-judge collegium headed by Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud. She is married and has two daughters.

Let's take a deeper look into the controversy around Victoria Gowri's appointment as the Madras High Court Judge.

What's the controversy?

The Supreme Court denied entertaining a plea to restrain Victoria Gowri from taking the oath. "We are not entertaining the writ petition. Reasons will follow," a bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and BR Gavai said.

On Tuesday, February 7, 2023, Victoria Gowri took oath as the additional judge of the Madras High Court. Earlier, the oath-taking was on February 10, but the top court preponed it.

In their petition, lawyers Anna Mathew, Sudha Ramalingam and D Nagasaila mentioned the hate speech made by Judge Victoria Gowri against Muslims and Christians. The lawyers referred to Gowri's appointment as a grave threat to the independence of the judiciary.