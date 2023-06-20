Who is Shahzada Dawood? One of Pakistan's wealthiest men & his teenage son on board missing Titanic submarine

Shahzada Dawood and his son, Suleman, are among the five people who went missing after their submarine, set off to see the remains of the Titanic, lost connection thousands of feet underwater. Shahzada Dawood, 48, is one of the wealthiest men in Pakistan and a UK-based board member of the Prince's Trust charity. Dawood and his 19-year-old son boarded the tiny underwater craft to view the well-known Titanic wreck 12,500 feet underwater, the Daily Mail reported. In a press release, Engro said, "on Sunday, June 18, Mr Shahzada Dawood, Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation Limited, along with his son, Suleman, embarked on a journey to visit the remnants of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean." However, they lost signal in the dark depths of the Atlantic Ocean, 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland in Canada. Shahzada's wife, Christina, and his daughter, Alina, have been waiting for any news of the duo.

Here's everything you need to know about Shahzada Dawood, his son, and their missing after their submarines lost connection thousands of years ago. Shahzada Dawood & Son Missing Shahzada Dawood, the man who went missing with his teenage son after their submarine, moving towards the Titanic wreck, lost connection thousands of miles underwater, is the Vice Chairman of Engro Corporation. The company produces fertilisers, food, and energy. He has an M.Sc. in Global Texting Marketing from Philadelphia University, USA, and an LLB from Buckingham Univerity. He is also the Vice Chairman of Dawood Hercules Corporation, which makes chemicals. Born in Pakistan, Shahzada Dawood moved to the UK to study law at the University of Buckingham. The Dawood family are among the most prosperous clans in Pakistan. They have strong links to the UK. Shahzada lives with his wife, Christine, in a Surrey mansion. Christine is a life coach, and they have two children together, Sulaiman and Alina.

The missing tourist submersible last pinged when it was directly above its destination. Five people were on board, including Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son, Sulaiman Dawood. Hamish Harding (CEO of Action Aviation in Dubai), Paul-Henri Nargolet, the French explorer, and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush were also on board. Rescue crews from the US and Canada are in a race against time. The submarine has enough oxygen to last underwater until noon on Thursday UK Time, 7 AM.

The submarine, owned and operated by OceanGate Expeditions, started around 4 AM on Sunday. It was taking a crew of five people 12,500 ft underwater. However, the team lost communication with the mothership MV Polar Prince an hour and 45 minutes into the two-hour descent.

Some submarine experts believe that the only way to rescue the people is using a remotely operated vehicle that can reach a maximum depth of 20,000 ft.

