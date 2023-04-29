What’s in a name? Apparently a lot, if it’s Charles or Camilla. Here’s all you need to know

With the official accession of British King Charles III looming over everyone’s heads, people sharing his name or that of the Queen Consort Camilla have, in a matter of speaking, won the lottery.

King Charles’ coronation is scheduled for next week, May 6th to be exact. To cash in on the festivities surrounding the coronation, opportunistic brands across the United Kingdom have launched marketing campaigns offering freebies to the royal couple’s namesakes.

These freebies range from free coffee to a mini break at fancy resorts. Winners just have to share the name Charles or Camilla and in some instances, even variations of the names will do.

Don’t have time for a vacation but you enjoy food? “Eat like a king” with HelloFresh, which is offering recipe boxes with a special menu to mark the event, this comes with “pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards.”

Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, famed for housing secret British code-breaking activities during World War II, is offering free entry to the historic site. Tickets here cost £25.50 or $32.06 a pop for adults. 1 week to go until the #Coronation!

Why not celebrate this historical day at Bletchley Park?



P.S. To honour the Coronation of Their Royal Majesties, anyone with the first name Charles or Camilla, or any derivative of, will receive free entry for the day! — Bletchley Park (@bletchleypark) April 29, 2023

However, as per marketing experts, even as brands jump on the bandwagon, not all the offerings are “fit for a king”.

Talking to the Guardian Catherine Shuttleworth, chief executive of Savvy Marketing remarked, "We are seeing brands jumping on the bandwagon, but not everything has a natural or an obvious fit." She pointed the finger at Tesco, which made headlines for its "let's celebrate the king's coronation" signs next to sanitary products. Tesco really making us celebrate the Kings coronation … — Lord Melbury (@BottomLineLord) April 21, 2023 Tesco's sign left the internet in splits with netizens cracking puns like: "Menstruation for the Coronation," and "Not what's typically meant by 'bleeding for King and Country' but fair play."

