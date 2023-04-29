What’s in a name? Apparently a lot, if it’s Charles or Camilla. Here’s all you need to know
Story highlights
These freebies range from free coffee to a mini break at fancy resorts. Winners just have to share the name Charles or Camilla and in some instances, even variations of the names will do
These freebies range from free coffee to a mini break at fancy resorts. Winners just have to share the name Charles or Camilla and in some instances, even variations of the names will do
With the official accession of British King Charles III looming over everyone’s heads, people sharing his name or that of the Queen Consort Camilla have, in a matter of speaking, won the lottery.
King Charles’ coronation is scheduled for next week, May 6th to be exact. To cash in on the festivities surrounding the coronation, opportunistic brands across the United Kingdom have launched marketing campaigns offering freebies to the royal couple’s namesakes.
These freebies range from free coffee to a mini break at fancy resorts. Winners just have to share the name Charles or Camilla and in some instances, even variations of the names will do.
Also read | Tom Cruise, Sonam Kapoor will participate in King Charles' starry coronation concert
👑 Make your extra bank holiday a Royal affair 👑@The_CosyClub is toasting the Coronation with special menu items, music and games!— Worcester BID (@WorcesterBID) April 20, 2023
Even receive a FREE cocktail if you are called Charles, Camilla or King (surname)!
For more: https://t.co/WGVj6W2kcC#worcestershirehour pic.twitter.com/RQ7KqtDIRk
Butlin’s, a company with “a chain of large seaside resorts”, is offering the Charles (s) and Camilla (s) of the UK a free mini break at the resort of their choice. Not only this, this experience comes with a package deal of premium dining and the chance to see ‘The Masked Singer,’ a reality singing show live. Don’t fret if your name isn’t Camilla or Charles. As per the Guardian, this “prize” is also available for people named Charlie, Charli, Charl, Kamilla or Cammie.
The Coronation of King Charles III is almost here, so to celebrate we’re giving away THREE free breaks to three royally lucky winners with names linked to the new King & Queen Consort! 👑— Butlin's (@Butlins) April 18, 2023
To find out more and enter, head here 👉 https://t.co/xIzQLGPLrF #Competition #Coronation pic.twitter.com/veW8Ff1ity
Another free vacation, or rather stay-cation, has been made available for the royal couple’s namesakes by Warner Holidays. They are offering a two-night staycation “fit for a king,” to people named Charles and Camilla. No variations of the names are allowed.
Don’t have time for a vacation but you enjoy food? “Eat like a king” with HelloFresh, which is offering recipe boxes with a special menu to mark the event, this comes with “pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipe cards.”
Bletchley Park in Milton Keynes, famed for housing secret British code-breaking activities during World War II, is offering free entry to the historic site. Tickets here cost £25.50 or $32.06 a pop for adults.
1 week to go until the #Coronation!— Bletchley Park (@bletchleypark) April 29, 2023
Why not celebrate this historical day at Bletchley Park?
P.S. To honour the Coronation of Their Royal Majesties, anyone with the first name Charles or Camilla, or any derivative of, will receive free entry for the day!https://t.co/iZUTd2tf7V pic.twitter.com/YDP1mC4WuX
Also read | King Charles coronation: A timeline of key events from monarch's life
However, as per marketing experts, even as brands jump on the bandwagon, not all the offerings are “fit for a king”.
Talking to the Guardian Catherine Shuttleworth, chief executive of Savvy Marketing remarked, “We are seeing brands jumping on the bandwagon, but not everything has a natural or an obvious fit.” She pointed the finger at Tesco, which made headlines for its “let’s celebrate the king’s coronation” signs next to sanitary products.
Tesco really making us celebrate the Kings coronation … 😂 pic.twitter.com/O5Js0nINtu— Lord Melbury (@BottomLineLord) April 21, 2023
Tesco’s sign left the internet in splits with netizens cracking puns like: “Menstruation for the Coronation,” and “Not what’s typically meant by ‘bleeding for King and Country’ but fair play.”
(With inputs from agencies)
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.