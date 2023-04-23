King Charles coronation: A timeline of key events from monarch's life

| Updated: Apr 23, 2023, 08:34 PM IST

King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 at the age of 74, after last year becoming the oldest heir apparent in British history to take the throne. From Prince of Wales to the King of England - here are key dates of his life.

November 14, 1948 -

Born Charles Philip Arthur George, at Buckingham Palace, during the reign of his grandfather King George VI.



February 6, 1952

Death of George VI. Elizabeth automatically becomes Queen on the death of her father and Charles becomes her heir apparent.



July 26, 1958

Elizabeth II grants him the title of Prince of Wales, which usually goes to the first son of the sovereign. Charles is nine years old.



July 1, 1969

Televised formal investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, north Wales.



February 19, 1970

The prince makes his first major speech on the environment, his passion for more than 50 years.



July 29, 1981

Charles and Diana are married at St Paul's Cathedral in London. They have two sons, William in 1982 and Harry in 1984.



April 9, 2005

Charles and Camilla's civil wedding at Windsor Town Hall. The queen does not attend, but later holds a reception at Windsor Castle.



September 8, 2022

Charles becomes the king of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

