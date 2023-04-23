King Charles coronation: A timeline of key events from monarch's life
King Charles III will be crowned on May 6 at the age of 74, after last year becoming the oldest heir apparent in British history to take the throne. From Prince of Wales to the King of England - here are key dates of his life.
November 14, 1948 -
Born Charles Philip Arthur George, at Buckingham Palace, during the reign of his grandfather King George VI.
(Photograph:Twitter)
February 6, 1952
Death of George VI. Elizabeth automatically becomes Queen on the death of her father and Charles becomes her heir apparent.
(Photograph:Twitter)
July 26, 1958
Elizabeth II grants him the title of Prince of Wales, which usually goes to the first son of the sovereign. Charles is nine years old.
(Photograph:Twitter)
July 1, 1969
Televised formal investiture as the Prince of Wales at Caernarfon Castle, north Wales.
(Photograph:Twitter)
February 19, 1970
The prince makes his first major speech on the environment, his passion for more than 50 years.
(Photograph:Twitter)
July 29, 1981
Charles and Diana are married at St Paul's Cathedral in London. They have two sons, William in 1982 and Harry in 1984.
(Photograph:Twitter)
April 9, 2005
Charles and Camilla's civil wedding at Windsor Town Hall. The queen does not attend, but later holds a reception at Windsor Castle.
(Photograph:Twitter)
September 8, 2022
Charles becomes the king of England after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.