Latest in the language conflicts in India, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has now suggested that newlyweds give their babies Tamil names. Stalin asked people in the state to embrace Tamil in their everyday lives, especially while naming their children and businesses.

"Whenever I attend a marriage function, I request the couple to keep a beautiful Tamil name for their (future) baby," Stalin said.

Advertisment

Also read: 'Most scientific language': Delhi CM Rekha Gupta claims Sanskrit is ‘NASA-approved’ for coding - Is that true?

"We are Tamils living in Tamil Nadu, yet we often choose North Indian or English names. I urge people to avoid that and give their children Tamil names,” he added.

Also read: Sonu Nigam faces possible ban from Kannada film industry over language remarks

Advertisment

“You all consider your shops as your children. If they have English names, please replace them with Tamil ones. Make unique Tamil words your shop’s identity. Even if a name is in English, at least write it in Tamil,” Stalin further said.

Also read: Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Practice for nationwide mock drills begin; Pakistani national apprehended at LoC

This came a month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had touched upon the importance of Tamil pride during a rally in Rameshwaram. Referring to the letters given to him by Tamil leaders, PM Modi said if leaders in the southern state take pride in their language, they should sign their names in Tamil as none of the letters given to him were signed in Tamil.

Advertisment

Also read: Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses Centre of using NEET, three-language policy to ‘impose’ Hindi in TN

"If we are proud of Tamil, then I would request everyone to at least sign their name in Tamil," PM Modi said.