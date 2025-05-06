Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Pakistan resorted to unprovoked firing across the Line of Control (LoC) for the 12th consecutive night, drawing a measured response from the Indian Army. In a statement, the Indian Army said Pakistan violated ceasefire on the intervening night of May 5-6 in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in Jammu and Kashmir (J&K).
“During the night of 05-06 May 2025, Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms firing from posts across the Line of Control in areas opposite Kupwara, Baramulla, Poonch, Rajouri, Mendhar, Naushera, Sunderbani and Akhnoor in J&K. Indian Army responded in proportionate manner,” the Indian Army said in a statement.
A terror attack on April 22 in Baisaran Valley of Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam district killed 26 tourists. An offshoot of the banned Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) - The Resistance Front (TRF) - claimed responsibility for the attack. However, they retracted their statement on April 26, claiming that its social media was compromised. However, the Indian government launched a massive crackdown against the terrorists and released sketches of three terrorists who were responsible for the attack. As per J&K Police, two terrorists involved in the attack were Pakistani nationals and the third, was a resident of Anantnag in Kashmir. His home along with the homes of several other terrorists, have been demolished.
On the diplomatic front, the Indian government halted the Indus Waters Treaty, expelled its diplomats, called back Indian officials from Islamabad, closed the Attari border, its airspace for Pakistani flights and ships, parcels and imports from Pakistan. New Delhi has also blocked the Instagram accounts of several Pakistani cricketers and celebrities. India is also planning to block Pakistani IP (websites). Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I say to the whole world. India will identify, track and punish every terrorist and their backers. We will pursue them to the ends of the earth." World leaders have urged both the countries to exercise restraint but has also sided with India in its fight against terror.
May 06, 2025 09:32 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot says entire country stands by government
Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot has said that the entire country is supporting the government after the Pahalgam terror attack. The senior Congress leader also stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should have full freedom to make the necessary decisions following the attack, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists, in Pahalgam, south Kashmir.
May 06, 2025 09:00 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: Punjab Police in joint operation with central agencies recover cache of terrorist hardware
Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav says, "In a major breakthrough against ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, SSOC Amritsar, in a joint operation with central agency recovers a cache of terrorist hardware in an intelligence-led operation in the forested area near Tibba Nangal–Kular Road, SBS Nagar. Two Rocket-Propelled Grenades (RPGs), two Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), five P-86 Hand Grenades, one Wireless Communication Set recovered. Preliminary probe indicates a coordinated operation by Pakistan’s ISI and allied terror outfits to revive sleeper cells in Punjab."
May 06, 2025 08:29 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: India’s former envoy to UN Syed Akbaruddin says ‘no significant outcome' came after UNSC closed-door meet
India’s former ambassador to the United Nations, Syed Akbaruddin, has said no significant outcome is expected from the closed-door meeting at the United Nations Security Council requested by Pakistan. Speaking to WION, he said, “No significant outcome is likely from such informal closed consultations.”
May 06, 2025 08:27 IST
Pahalgam Terror Attack LIVE: 'Perpetrators must be brought to justice', Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks to PM Modi
Russian President Vladimir Putin echoed Delhi’s position when he spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi over phone and, according to the Indian government, said that the “perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice”. Moscow’s readout of the call said Putin expressed his sincere condolences and “both sides emphasised the need for an uncompromising fight against terrorism in all its manifestations”.