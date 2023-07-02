Watch | 'World's lowest car' with no tyres and doors leaves netizens shocked

A viral video of the world's 'lowest car', which has no doors and tyres, has left netizens shocked. In a world of technological advancements, where companies have been working hard to create stylish cars with different features and designs, a video of the "world's smallest car" has left the internet amazed. Many people on social media platforms have been fascinated by the remarkable car and are appreciating the creativity behind the unbelievable design in an industry where automobiles continue to change constantly to accommodate different budgets.

ALSO READ | AI on the road: Mercedes drivers may soon have ChatGPT in their cars

The account, with the name “Massimo” shared the video on Twitter. In the viral video, a cyan-coloured car is seen moving on the road. Looking at the car, it is difficult to accept that it is actually a vehicle since it does not have tyres or doors.



People, who are standing and watching the car, seemed to be surprised to see the front bonnet flap gliding smoothly along the road, as windows remain on all sides.

Robot, GoPro camera installed

Originally, the video was posted by the YouTube channel Caramagheddon. The channel has documented the broken car's transformation into what is now called the “world's lowest car”.



A robot has been installed and positioned carefully on a robust wooden board and the designer has added the GoPro camera to the front of the car, to assure that there is a clear path which is free of obstructions.

"The lowest car in the world," states the caption of the post. From the time it has been shared on the microblogging platform, the post has garnered 37 million views and 11.4 lakh likes.

Reactions flow

"I wonder what will happen when it encounters a speed bump," wrote a user. "This looks like a GTA glitch," added another person.