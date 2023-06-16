Mercedes drivers may soon have ChatGPT in their cars

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is slowly creeping into our lives and now it will into cars of some Mercedes owners as well. Mercedes-Benz on Thursday (June 15) said that drivers of some of their luxury vehicles would be able to power their cars with ChatGPT. It is test program that is starting at June 16.

The company said that ChatGPT is compatible with about 900,000 vehicles which have 'MBUX' systems. The users will be able to download ChatGPT over the air after the owners opt in via Mercedes app or by voice command. During the three month test, Mercedes will see how drivers use the technology.

The automaker has said ChatGPT will make its car system's answers sound more natural. The improvement would enable drivers to ask for destination information. It will also allow them to address queries such as what to cook for dinner.

Watch | Self-driving race: Mercedes takes the lead | World DNA × Mercedes cars are already receptive to a range of voice commands such as turning on seat heaters. Moolah for Microsoft The ChatGPT deal spells business for Microsoft, which is providing a version of the popular chatbot through its cloud.

Rival Amazon.com has long worked to install its voice aide Alexa in more cars, and now Microsoft has an answer through its investment in ChatGPT's creator, OpenAI.

Mercedes said in a press release that the drivers not only will be able to give commands with phrase "Hey Mercedes," but even a conversation with the car would be possible.

Microsoft said in a separate blog post that current integrations which are known as plug-ins coul one day let drivers even make restaurant reservations, book movie tickets and carry out more tasks from behind the steering wheel.

The test program findings will enable Mercedes to design future plans about adding artificial intelligence to other countries and in other languages, said the company. The company added that the voice data is stored anonymised and analysed in the Mercedes cloud.

Rival General Motors said in March it was exploring uses for ChatGPT in vehicles as part of its broader collaboration with Microsoft.

ChatGPT is the blockbuster generative AI that was open for public use last year. The AI gives human like, nuanced responses when asked questions or given verbal tasks. ChatGPT also has the ability to generate code. It's launch started a fierce global debate about AI and humanity's future. ChatGPT's release started a frenzy in global tech circles to develop more generative AIs.

