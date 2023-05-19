WATCH | Sofa soars high in sky amid violent storm in Turkey's Ankara

The capital city of Turkey, Ankara, was recently hit by a violent storm in which a sofa was seen flying high in the sky.

The video of the flying sofa, which is widely shared on social media, shows strong winds carrying the sofa with itself through the sky, finally hitting another building amid the storm.

The viral video of the sofa was posted by a Twitter page called as Guru of Nothing. In the video, the object was initially seen flying in the sky.

After the camera zooms in, the viewers figure out that the flying object is a sofa. In a few seconds, the sofa hits another building amid the strong winds. Multiple sofas flying during storm in Ankara, Turkey. pic.twitter.com/gWpzUuwDM8 — Guru of Nothing (@GuruOfNothing69) May 17, 2023 × No one was fortunately injured in the incident and surprisingly, the sofa landed in a nearby garden and remained in usable condition. Twitteratis calls sofa 'Aladdin' updated mode of transport' Reacting to the video, a user said, "Imagine looking out your window and seeing a sofa flying towards you.” "Imagine getting smacked by a flying couch...man,” the second person stated.

"Need to remake Aladdin with updated mode of transport," stated another person. "Only in Turkiye hahaha," commented a user. "Would love to sit on this couch and not land ever," said another user.

A violent storm hit Ankara on May 17 and caused major havoc in the city. Mayor issues warning Taking to Twitter, Ankara's Metropolitan Municipality Mayor Mansur Yavas informed the residents about the heavy rains and strong winds and appealed to them to take necessary precautions.

In a tweet, Yavas said, "According to the data obtained from the meteorology, the wind in Ankara is expected to reach up to 78 km per hour. I beg you to take action."

The storm led to significant destruction throughout the city. Windows and roofs of the buildings were blown off and trees were uprooted as debris flew in the air.

Pictures of videos of the violent storm were also shared by many people on social media. Residents also posted about their experiences of the storm's aftermath on social media platforms.