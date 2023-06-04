WATCH | Pet dog gets lucky as Youtuber Brent Rivera gifts $20,000 luxury house
Netizens appreciated the gesture of the YouTuber and also expressed their envy at the grand birthday celebration of the pet dog
A video of Youtuber Brent Rivera, who enjoys much popularity especially among Gen Z, celebrating his pet dog's birthday by gifting her a lavish house worth $20,000 has gone viral on the internet.
Many internet users are loving the adorable video and some are even envying the birthday celebration of the dog.
The video begins with Rivera informing the viewers that the birthday of his dog Charly is coming in a few days and that he is planning to do something special for her this time.
The YouTuber then informs his viewers that his pet dog has outgrown its previous house and hence, he will be building a new house for her.
Dog house with bedroom, living room, and TV
With the help of his friend, Rivera built a house for his pet dog Charly worth $20,000 which has a separate living room, bedroom, and a backyard.
The lavish house of the pet dog also featured a TV which will exclusively broadcast movies of squirrels along with a comfortable bed.
Rivera went on to hire a "professional petter" for Charly so that the pet dog doesn't feel lonely when he is at work. Friends of Charly were also invited by the YouTuber to the dog's birthday party.
At the end of the video, Rivera revealed his last and final surprise for Charly which was another little puppy. His pet dog Charly appeared extremely happy and was jumping and licking the new member of the house.
Heart-melting video, users say
The 10-minute clip was shared on the video-sharing platform YouTube a month ago and since then has garnered 7.3 million views.
"The fact that they built that dog house is crazy !" a user said. "The way that Charlie went to the little puppy that made my heart melt so much," another person stated.
A third person stated, "I love how you love her so much that you will build such a big dog house."
"How come Charley's dog house look better than my room, her dog house looks my dream room just I want it a lil bigger so I can fit in it," another user wrote.
Brent Rivera (who was earlier known as MrBrent98) is a famous American YouTuber and has garnered a massive fanbase of over 26 million subscribers.
He received initial recognition during the Vine era and had collected more than eight million followers (before it was discontinued). He has also dabbled in acting and hosting shows.
