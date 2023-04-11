'Alcoholic' dog: Coco, the Labrador cross becomes the first canine to be treated for addiction

The Woodside Animal Rescue Trust in Plympton, Devon, in the UK, witnessed a bizarre case of alcohol addiction in a dog named Coco, who was brought to the centre along with another dog after their owner passed away.

The other dog died from fits, while Coco survived fits and displayed signs of alcohol withdrawal. The rescue centre staff were shocked to see a canine experiencing alcohol withdrawal for the first time. Coco became addicted to alcohol after his owner left out drinks before going to bed.

Coco was administered emergency care from the centre's veterinarian right after, but he required round-the-clock attention and was sedated for four weeks to prevent more seizure episodes, reported the BBC.

The tragic nature of Coco's story emphasises the necessity of exercising prudence in such circumstances. Coco's physical recovery was aided by the comfortable atmosphere of the Dunroamin Special Care Unit, but at times he still seemed to be very anxious.

Even a small amount of alcohol can poison dogs, especially small puppies. Alcohol is hazardous to dogs. It takes as little as 30 minutes for a pet's body to absorb it. The majority of canine alcohol poisoning incidents are caused by unattended or spilled alcoholic beverages being consumed. Other varieties, including hand sanitizer and antifreeze, can also be hazardous to consume.

Vomiting, disorientation, lack of body control, difficulty breathing, diarrhea, and hypersalivation are signs of alcohol poisoning in dogs.

Since alcohol affects an animal's brain first before also having an impact on its respiratory and cardiovascular systems, immediate medical attention is required, and recovery may be time consuming.

Coco needs more time to get over his anxiety and isn't yet ready for adoption. He is, nevertheless, progressing towards a full recovery with the assistance of the committed staff at the facility, as reported by the BBC.

The animal centre wrote on Facebook: "We would like to introduce you to the newest member of Dunroamin Special Care Unit, a lovely boy called Coco. Coco has been with us for over a month, having required intensive care since arriving. His story is a tragic one and evidences how vital our special care unit is.”

"No one knows the specifics on how these dogs got into the situation with alcohol but we do know that without our care Coco would likely have not survived this heartbreaking ordeal,” they wrote.

The centre added that Coco is now no longer in danger, is no longer on any medications, and is behaving more like a normal dog.