130 kilometres on a bicycle! This 11-year-old Chinese boy sure knows how to throw a tantrum

A Chinese boy, who is just 11 years, cycled for almost 24 hours to reach his grandmother's home and complain to her about his mother with whom he fought. The news left social media users amused.

Finally, the boy got exhausted and was discovered alone in an expressway tunnel by passers-by, reported local media outlet Meilizhejiang.

The police officers who came to take the boy with them were surprised to know that he was cycling for more than 22 hours and had covered almost 130 kilometres after leaving his house in Hangzhou in Zhejiang province of eastern China.

The boy was cycling to reach his grandmother’s home which is located in Meijiang, a county in Zhejiang so that he could share his grievances after fighting with his mother.

While cycling, the boy navigated with the help of road signs and said that he took several wrong turns. Due to the wrong turns, it took him twice as long as it should have to reach the point he was found, however, he was only one hour away from his destination.

He said to the police that he continued cycling through the night while eating bread and drinking water simultaneously, which he had brought from home.

After the boy was taken back to the nearest police station, he was carried by the officers from the car into the police station, as he could not walk due to exhaustion.

Later in the evening, he was picked up by both the parent and grandmother of the boy. The boy's mother stated that he had threatened to go to his grandmother’s home but she assumed that it was “just a tantrum”.

Many social media users who read the story online were left amused by the solo long-distance adventure of the fearless boy, and some expressed curiosity about how his “revenge” ended.

“I want to know how his grandmother gave a lesson to his mum in the end,” commented one person. “He must have felt really bad after the fight with his mum,” said another person.

“This kid is a genius, knowing how to find his way by following road signs and daring to travel at night,” said the third person. “I ran away from home when I was young, but I never got further than a metre,” another person stated.

Last month, another 12-year-old boy who belonged to Zhejiang province was discovered by the police carrying two bags and four toy swords at the entrance to a highway.

