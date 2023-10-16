Watch | Menacing 'It' clown terrorises Scottish village, dares police to catch him

People in a Scottish village have been living in terror as a clown dressed like the film “IT’s” “Pennywise the Dancing Clown” has been lurking on the streets at nights, issuing messages to media and daring the police to catch them.

The person, wearing red hair, collar, ruffled leggings has been stalking the residents of Skelmorlie—a town of about 2,000 people—at night for the past three years, holding a red balloon.

The creepy clown usually comes in October—the month of Halloween—and then disappears.

So far, no one has been able to identify the clown's true identity, reports Sky News.

The clown recently released a video on Facebook.

“Well, well, well, I’ve made the news again. Should I smile for the cameras with my hideous grin?” a distorted voice said in a Facebook post titled, “A message to the media.”

Referring to reports that police had been aware of their activities, the clown says: “Do you think I care? They’d have to catch me first anyway.

“And yes, that’s a dare”. × The video was uploaded under the name of Cole Deimos, in which the masked person allegedly threatened those around Skelmorlie, a town located 35 miles from the country’s capital of Edinburgh.

The account’s biography section states the clown is from Hell, Michigan, attended Hellgate High School in Montana, and studied at Clown School before becoming self-employed.

The residents have been left terrified with the clown’s antics who have urged the enforcement authorities to nab the masked person.

“Whoever this is they are scaring everybody – he needs to be stopped,” a local father-of-two said told the Independent.

“Someone needs to have a word with him before the police get involved or he really terrifies someone. He could give someone a heart attack.”

According to Sky News, the police in Scotland are aware of the scary videos, but they have not received any reports.

Pennywise the Dancing Clown is the main antagonist in Stephen King's novel It, which also spawned three movies, including sequels.

The character stalks the streets of Derry in Maine, where he kills children roughly every 27 years.