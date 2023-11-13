WATCH | 'Ice window' gives peak into surreal beauty of THIS Alaskan lake

With winter months underway in US' Alaska, usually from October through April, one picturesque lake has frozen - just enough to skate on. This has put together a stunning show as people are seen skating on the icy lake with a breathtaking view underneath their feet.

The visuals that are now gaining traction on social media platforms are from Rabbit Lake in Alaska. According to an Alaskan outdoor educator Luc Mehl an "unusually cold but dry transition into winter" has opened up what is stylishly dubbed as an "ice window."

The lake is so clear that the massive rock boulders beneath it are easily visible. As people skate through the sheet of ice on Alpine Lake the icy cover gets painted with unique patterns, adding to the alluring visuals.

Once-in-a-decade occurrence?

What is more intriguing about the lake is that it is believed to have become this transparent after more than a decade. The captivating pictures and videos have left everyone in awe and without the traces left behind by the skating boots anyone can get delusional.

As per a report, this kind of occurrence generally occurs when the ice freezes at a slow pace and is accompanied by a calm weather. Glide into a winter wonderland at Rabbit Lake, #Alaska. The glassy ice beneath your skates mirrors the pristine beauty of #snow-covered mounting. It's not just skating; it's a serene journey into nature's frozen embrace. #AlaskaAdventure #WinterEscape #NatureSkating #RabbitLake pic.twitter.com/plR2TbXJKg — Informed Alerts (@InformedAlerts) November 11, 2023 × As much as the videos look beautiful reports suggest that skating on these lakes may prove potentially dangerous.

"Yeah, it is dangerous. And some people even did fall through during that week," Mehl reportedly added. The lake is close to the coastal Alaskan city of Anchorage.