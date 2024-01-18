Watch: Hot pink UFO with aliens? Flight attendant claims to have spotted bizarre orbs

A flight attendant claimed to have spotted a bright pink-coloured unidentified flying object (UFO) when it apparently passed the aircraft with great speed when it was flying over Europe. He family and friends think it is "definitely aliens".

The Wizz Air flight attendant told SWNS: "I've been a flight attendant for a year and have never seen anything like this."

She shot a video which shows four bizarre-shaped pink orbs. They are clearly visible in the video in the dark nighttime sky.

The video was filmed on the flight from Luton, England to Syzmany, Poland. But she initially didn't notice the pink orbs as she had kept the phone on the side after recording the stunning view.

Photoshop or proof of aliens? Or something else?

She snapped what she thought was just a video of the stunning view out the window and put her phone away.

"I couldn't see anything with my bare eyes. But when I checked the video 20 minutes later, I spotted it and I spoke to the pilot to ask if they knew anything," Denisa Tanase, 36, recalled.

"Everyone was confused — they hadn't seen anything while flying and there had been no turbulence," she added.

"It was a weird shape, like a circle flashing pink. At first, we thought maybe it was a reflection of our pink uniform, but on the video, you can see the motion — you can see it's flying," she said.

Watch the video here:

Disclaimer: WION cannot independently verify the authenticity of photos and videos shared on social media. Reported January 17th, 2024: A flight attendant believes she captured the moment a hot pink “UFO” nonchalantly buzzed past her plane as it soared above Europe.#UFO #UAP pic.twitter.com/lir2MYdbJg — The Confessionals (@TConfessionals) January 17, 2024 × As quoted in the reports, Tanase said that she was not scared despite capturing the unusual orbs, in fact, she claimed that the video was proof of extraterrestrial life's existence.

"I was just happy that I got something on film — I thought, 'How is this possible?'" she said, further adding: "I've seen stuff before on the internet and thought, 'Hmm, this could be Photoshop,' but I had it on video myself."