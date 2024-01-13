Two giant ‘aliens’ spotted on Brazilian island? Video goes crazy viral on social media

Brazilian social media earlier this week went abuzz with rumours regarding the alleged sighting of ’10-foot-tall aliens’ on one of the country’s islands. The viral video of the alleged encounter, captured by a traveller in Ilha do Mel, shows two tall figures navigating through tough hilly terrain at an unusually fast pace.

Watch the viral video

As per media reports, a hiker Sara Dalete was roaming in the foothills with her family on the Brazilian island when they spotted the two large creatures over the hilltop. The video sparked intrigue and rumours on social media, with many claiming it to be an alien encounter. Hikers have taken footage of what they believe are ‘aliens' in Brazil



They said they moved very quickly and seemed to be around 10ft tall pic.twitter.com/3bkoupIURQ — Metro (@MetroUK) January 10, 2024 × The rumours erupted just days after a similar rumour of an alien sighting came from a Florida mall, which was later debunked by the local police.

However, in the Brazilian case, the authorities have not responded to the incident. On the contrary, some officials in the government themselves seem to be surprised at the viral videos.

Speaking to The Independent, a spokesperson for the government of Parana state playfully downplayed the incident, stating, “Our summer is from another world. Even strange beings come here to enjoy our coastline.”

“Surreaaaaaaal what happened on Ilha do Mel!!! Great Summer at Paraná is another story and even “strange beings” came to check it out,” the state government of Parana, wrote on X.

Rumours on social media

Users on X widely shared the videos, claiming that it could really have been an alien encounter.

“I've heard about the Florida mall, something similar happened in Brazil, but we filmed it. To me they are more like Nephilim than Aliens,” a user wrote on X. I've heard about the Florida mall, something similar happened in Brazil, but we filmed it.



To me they are more like Nephilim than Aliens. pic.twitter.com/F4AEITBiJy — Rod (@Ro_Felippe94) January 7, 2024 × Basketball player issues clarification

Basketball star Felipe Motta has now claimed that he is the '10-foot alien' that was filmed on top of a cliff on the island.

The Italian-Brazilian player filmed himself seemingly enjoying the hiking trail where the footage was taken, and claims someone at the other side of the cliff where he was admiring the view sent it to a gossip site, where it spread like wildfire.

About Ilha do Mel

Ilha do Mel, a favoured spot for environmentally conscious travellers and beach lovers, is celebrated for its varied ecosystems. Spanning a mere 5 kilometres in length and 800 meters in width, the island presents a scenic mosaic of natural marvels.

Watch: Scientists create 'identical twin' universe × Although the intriguing footage has sparked animated debates and conjecture, the actual identity of the figures in the videos remains elusive.