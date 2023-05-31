WATCH | Bear breaks into US bakery, gobbles up cupcakes

The employees at Taste by Spellbound, located in the town of Avon, were busy loading a van with cakes on Wednesday for delivery when the bear showed up. Around 1,000 and 1,200 black bears live in Connecticut, stated the state environmental agency, with 158 sightings recorded last year in 169 towns and cities of the state.

“Okay. Here’s the real story. We have a loading garage in the back of our Avon shop for our Transit. Maureen was loading it with the last items before I was to leave. She was on the West Hartford side of the van, looked up and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side. All of a sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling ‘there’s a bear in the garage!’ She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight. The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut. I immediately called 911. Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person. She finally got him out and Maureen ran to the garage to close it as fast as she could,” Stephens wrote.

“The cops showed up and our landlord has been working with DEEP. The bear destroyed 60 cupcakes and a bunch of coconut cakes. And that folks, is the bear story. I’m so thankful Maureen was safe and wasn't hurt, as well as the rest of the team. We do not have video or pictures - that was the last thing on our mind,” she further stated.