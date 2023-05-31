WATCH | Bear breaks into US bakery, gobbles up cupcakes
The bakery's owner shared how the bear entered its garage and finished several cupcakes
A hungry black bear broke into the garage of a Connecticut bakery and gobbled up 60 cupcakes before going away, as several scared employees watched helplessly.
The employees at Taste by Spellbound, located in the town of Avon, were busy loading a van with cakes on Wednesday for delivery when the bear showed up. Around 1,000 and 1,200 black bears live in Connecticut, stated the state environmental agency, with 158 sightings recorded last year in 169 towns and cities of the state.
In an Instagram post, bakery owner Miriam Stephens stated that she heard her employee Maureen Williams “screaming bloody murder” and shouting that a bear has entered the garage. She further shared an image of half-eaten cupcakes and empty trays lying on the pavement.
Alongside, the owner also wrote a detailed caption explaining the incident.
“Okay. Here’s the real story. We have a loading garage in the back of our Avon shop for our Transit. Maureen was loading it with the last items before I was to leave. She was on the West Hartford side of the van, looked up and saw a bear staring at her from the South Windsor side. All of a sudden we hear her screaming bloody murder and then yelling ‘there’s a bear in the garage!’ She ran into the kitchen as fast as she could and slammed the door that goes into the loading area and held it tight. The bear then MOVED one of our fridges in front of the door. We all were stunned for a second trying to figure out what to do while she held the door shut. I immediately called 911. Lisa then had a brilliant idea to go out the front and get in her car to drive around back and she started beeping her horn like a crazy person. She finally got him out and Maureen ran to the garage to close it as fast as she could,” Stephens wrote.
“The cops showed up and our landlord has been working with DEEP. The bear destroyed 60 cupcakes and a bunch of coconut cakes. And that folks, is the bear story. I’m so thankful Maureen was safe and wasn't hurt, as well as the rest of the team. We do not have video or pictures - that was the last thing on our mind,” she further stated.
Reacting on the same, an Instagram user joked, “Glad you guys are ok - let’s hope this bear isn’t a gossip!”. “Bear necessities,” stated another. “That is SO scary!! So glad everyone’s ok,” said a third user. “Holy macaroni!!!!! Definitely pretty scary!!! And now....the bear knows where the goods are!!!!!!” wrote a fourth user.
Video of the bizarre incident
Recently a video of the bizarre incident was posted by the owner on social media.
Recently, the owner also shared a video of the incident. “The video you’ve all been waiting for. Enjoy! A few facts: No bears will be harmed. They have not hurt anyone and will be totally ok. No need to worry! This video was 10 minutes that we cut to 30 seconds. So yes, all the facts we put out there are true. Why was our door up? Because we were about to make our shop deliveries. We’re not irresponsible. They are more scared of us than we are of them. We all have had a good laugh about it at this point and think the bears are cute,” she wrote while sharing the video.
Various reactions of people poured in on the video. “I mean- he’s got good taste!!” said a Facebook user. “I laughed everything funnier sped up!” added another. “Kinda what I look like when I get cupcakes from you guys. I'm glad everyone is safe!!” stated a third. “A new customer,” wrote a fourth user.
