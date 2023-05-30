'Bear-aware': Police rescue curious bear trapped inside car. Watch video

A video showing police officials making efforts to free a bear trapped inside a car is making rounds on the internet, earning plentiful praises from netizens worldwide. The video was released by the Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO), showing officers coordinating a plan and then carefully freeing the trapped animal.

The officials reached the spot after getting a call from a home in Incline Village in the region. Villagers noted that a bear was trapped inside a black car and immediately alerted police.

How did the police manage to rescue the bear?

The video begins with an official tying a rope to the door handle of the car, who then pulls open the door from a safe distance. The trapped bear took no time in jumping out from the vehicle once the door was pulled open by the officer. Thanks to the presence of mind displayed by the officers involved, nobody was injured in the accident, while the car interiors suffered minor damages.