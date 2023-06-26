Wagner's race to Moscow chased by Elon Musk and others with edgy memes

The Wagner mercenary group, propped up by the Russian state in recent years, first to fight Moscow's proxy wars in Central Africa and then its war in Ukraine, haunted Vladimir Putin last weekend with an armed revolt against country's military leadership. The world was glued to their TV screens for blow-by-blow breakdown of the evolving situation that many believed may culminate into some kind of change-of-guard in Moscow.

But in the hyperconnected corridors of social media internet, Wagner's race towards Moscow was followed with a humorous chase by edgy memes. The people on internet were also quick enough to jump from Titanic submersible implosion's bandwagon to that of Wagner's invasion on Russia itself. Something like this.



A social media user described a scene of different groups of Russians pointing gun at each other.

Twitter owner Elon Musk also took to his own social media platform and in one of the memes, he warned that nobody should be trusted.

As Wagner mercenaries moved towards Rostov and asserted their occupation on the city, visuals showed the men sitting at a restaurant.

"Russia is always a meme. Even in this situation," another user wrote.

A third user on Twitter gave an admittedly slimy analogy of 'coup-coup clock' over Putin's head as Wagner mercenary columns were seen moving towards Moscow.

In the end, on internet's landscape of humour, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarussian counterpart Aleksandr Lukashenko had the last laugh.

Russia's Wagner mercenary group's rebellion lasted for a little less than 36 hours and ended after Belarus brokered a peace deal. Following the deal, the Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin — also a former chef to President Vladimir Putin — announced that he was pulling his troops back to their bases.