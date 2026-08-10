/Viral post links discovery of marine fossils on Himalayas to Biblical floods and Noah's Ark

The Biblical Great Flood and Noah's Ark are two of the most talked-about topics among believers and non-believers alike. Some people have claimed to have found a mound which they say is the boat built on the orders of God. Now a 21-year-old finding is grabbing the limelight, according to which Mount Everest was once submerged in the sea. A 2005 study by the International Union of Geological Sciences stated that the rocks on top of the mountain contain fossilised remains of ancient marine creatures. This showed that the peak was sitting at the bottom of the ocean at one point in time.

Experts have pointed out in the past that the limestone on the summit of Everest was shaped on an ancient seafloor. The Himalayas were part of an ancient tropical seabed 450 million years ago. It was basically flat, and the mountain was formed when two tectonic plates collided and slowly pushed the land upwards nearly 55 million years ago. The discovery of marine fossils on Everest has triggered fresh chatter on social media now.

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People have pulled out this finding again to claim that it is proof that the Biblical flood was real and that Everest was once submerged in the sea. David J. Harris, a right-wing news host for Newsmax, wrote in a post on X, "Mount Everest contains marine rocks, proving that the highest point on Earth was once at the bottom of the ocean — doesn’t the Bible mention something about that?” Notably, the Great Flood is mentioned in the Book of Genesis.

Jesus ordered Noah to build an ark

According to the Bible, Jesus ordered Noah to build an ark and get two of each species on it in view of the massive flood that was due to happen. "The waters prevailed so mightily on the earth that all the high mountains under the whole heaven were covered," a verse in the Book of Genesis states. This flood killed all of humanity barring Noah, his family and all the animals on the ark.

This is the verse people are referring to in social media posts, saying how the 2005 findings prove that Everest was also immersed in the Great Flood. The Bible says that Noah's flood occurred in 2348 BCE, which is 4,374 years ago. The Himalayas are dated to be 40 to 50 million years old.

Commenting on the post, a user wrote, "In the Himalayas at about 13,000 feet they found mussels, which only grow in shallow seas near shores, meaning that was the high water mark."