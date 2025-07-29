/Scientist flags a clue found in ancient Egyptian mine that hints the Bible and Moses were real

A researcher who has spent eight years studying an inscription found at Serabit el-Khadim in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula has claimed that the words could mean "zot m'Moshe," Hebrew for "This is from Moses." This particular place is an ancient Egyptian mine, and if it does mean what Bar-Ron, the expert, says it does, it could prove that the Book of Exodus is true and that Moses was a real person. This inscription is part of a collection of over two dozen Proto-Sinaitic texts that were seen for the first time in the early 1900s. Scientists believe that these writings were etched by Semitic-speaking workers in the late 12th Dynasty, around 1800 BC. Bar-Ron studied high-resolution images and 3D scans of the texts, Mail Online reported. His analysis led him to conclude that they are linked to a figure named Moses, either by someone who dedicated it to him or could have been etched by Moses himself. He is a prominent figure in the Bible. According to the religious text, Moses is the one whom God gave the Ten Commandments on Mount Sinai. He says that his findings hint at the presence of religious tensions in the region years ago. One of the examples is the reference to "El," a deity that finds mention in early Israelite worship. There are also signs of the Egyptian goddess Hathor's name being defaced. Also Read: Fungus in King Tutankhamun’s tomb killed dozens. It could now cure cancer

Experts warn this could lead to misinterpretation of history

Bar-Ron has a supporter in his academic advisor, Dr Pieter van der Veen, who also confirmed that it does say "This is from Moses." He said, "You're absolutely correct, I read this as well, it is not imagined!" However, other experts do not agree with Bar-Ron and his interpretation of the inscription. They argue that even though Proto-Sinaitic is the earliest known alphabet, its characters are extremely hard to decipher. One of them has warned that such decoding of inscriptions can twist facts and present a wrong picture of history. Dr Thomas Schneider, Egyptologist and professor at the University of British Columbia, says the Moses claims are "unproven and misleading." The ancient turquoise mines carry inscriptions dating to the reign of Pharaoh Amenemhat III. Bar-Ron analysed 22 of them. Some experts believe that Pharaoh Amenemhat III is the pharaoh mentioned in the Book of Exodus, the second book of the Bible. The book is the first part of the tale about the origin myth of the Israelites, according to which they stopped being slaves in Biblical Egypt with the help of the deity Yahweh.

Signs of religious tensions