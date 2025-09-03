/Scientist says humans will have to build 'Noah's Ark' to escape extinction — 'Fail to discover...'

Harvard scientist Avi Loeb has warned that there will come a day when humans will escape to space to ensure their survival. He said in an interview that a major catastrophe will force them to build a "Noah's Ark" to escape death and tragedy and start afresh in space. The scientist also warned humans against assuming that they are the most intelligent civilisation in the universe. In an interview he shared on his blog, Loeb talked about how "humans are good at maintaining their ignorance by avoiding the collection of contradicting facts". He called out those scientists who do not believe in exploring "virgin territories", and says this is why humans will "fail to discover architectural constructions by extraterrestrial intelligence." Loeb is fascinated with extraterrestial life and says humans are only acquainted with the "real estate" on Earth, even though there is "much more real estate on objects in outer space."

Loeb warns humans should be open to the idea of extraterrestrial life, says 3I/Atlas could be alien spaceship

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Loeb said, "Aside from being vast, cosmic space and time offer extreme living conditions that extend well beyond our terrestrial experiences." He basically believes that there is a lot out there in interstellar space that humans are not aware of, waiting to be explored. However, for that to happen, they will need to keep an open mind and believe that alien life is possible. He seems to be referring to doubts raised over his claims that 3I/Atlas, the interstellar object racing towards the inner solar system, could be an alien spaceship. Earlier, he had stated that if aliens ever came to Earth and saw humans dismissing that they could exist, they would instantly put Earthlings at the bottom of the intelligence table in the cosmos.