Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Trending
  • /NASA scientist claims Star of Bethlehem was real. However, it wasn't a star, but...

NASA scientist claims Star of Bethlehem was real, and China has proof. However, it wasn't a star, but...

Anamica Singh
Edited By Anamica Singh
Published: Dec 09, 2025, 18:27 IST | Updated: Dec 09, 2025, 18:27 IST
NASA scientist claims Star of Bethlehem was real, and China has proof. However, it wasn't a star, but...

Representative image Photograph: (Unsplash)

Story highlights

The Bible states that three wise men, who were scholars, followed a bright star to reach Baby Jesus. They believed its appearance was a sign of the birth of the Messiah. A NASA planetary scientist has claimed that it wasn't a star but something else. 

A NASA astronomer has suggested that the Star of Bethlehem, which directed the three wise men to Baby Jesus, was real. Mark Matney points to records in Chinese astronomy to say that what the men saw was, in fact, a comet that continued to shine for more than 70 days. The information on this cosmic body dates back to 5BC, he wrote in the Journal of the British Astronomical Association. Jesus is said to have been born between 6BC and 5BC. According to the Bible, the star was first seen in the east and then travelled from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. The men were scholars who studied stars and believed the new star in the sky was a sign of the birth of the Messiah.

The star has been a topic of debate for years, with some saying that it was purely mythical. However, Matney claims that what the men saw was a comet, and it has been mentioned in Chinese texts, the Daily Mail reported. The ice ball struck Earth around 2,000 years ago, Matney states in the journal. He analysed an object mentioned in ancient Chinese records, which he says is consistent with this comet. The planetary scientist has identified a range of orbits that this comet took.

Matney wrote, Matney wrote in his study, "This is the first astronomical candidate for the Star ever identified that could have had apparent motion corresponding to the description in Matthew, where the Star 'went before' the Magi on their journey to Bethlehem until it 'stood over' where the child Jesus was."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In one of his analyses, he states that the comet first became visible on a June morning in 5BC. Anyone who was going south, that is, towards Bethlehem, would have seen it ahead of them and then standing still overhead. The comet passed so close to Earth that it would have been visible even during the day.

About the Author

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh

Share on twitter

Anamica Singh

Anamica Singh is a versatile writer and editor who has more than 16 years of experience in the field. She has covered various verticals, from news to entertainment, lifestyle, spor...Read More

Trending Topics