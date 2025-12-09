NASA scientist claims Star of Bethlehem was real, and China has proof. However, it wasn't a star, but...

A NASA astronomer has suggested that the Star of Bethlehem, which directed the three wise men to Baby Jesus, was real. Mark Matney points to records in Chinese astronomy to say that what the men saw was, in fact, a comet that continued to shine for more than 70 days. The information on this cosmic body dates back to 5BC, he wrote in the Journal of the British Astronomical Association. Jesus is said to have been born between 6BC and 5BC. According to the Bible, the star was first seen in the east and then travelled from Jerusalem to Bethlehem. The men were scholars who studied stars and believed the new star in the sky was a sign of the birth of the Messiah.

The star has been a topic of debate for years, with some saying that it was purely mythical. However, Matney claims that what the men saw was a comet, and it has been mentioned in Chinese texts, the Daily Mail reported. The ice ball struck Earth around 2,000 years ago, Matney states in the journal. He analysed an object mentioned in ancient Chinese records, which he says is consistent with this comet. The planetary scientist has identified a range of orbits that this comet took.

Matney wrote, Matney wrote in his study, "This is the first astronomical candidate for the Star ever identified that could have had apparent motion corresponding to the description in Matthew, where the Star 'went before' the Magi on their journey to Bethlehem until it 'stood over' where the child Jesus was."

