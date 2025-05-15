Published: May 15, 2025, 02:30 IST | Updated: May 15, 2025, 02:30 IST

The Durupinar Formation near Mount Ararat in Turkey has long been believed to be the remains of Noah's Ark. Several researchers have been studying it to find clues about its formation and whether it is really the Biblical boat that was built on God's order more than 4,300 years ago.

An American researcher has claimed that he has evidence that a 13-foot tunnel runs through the centre of the formation, Mail Online reported. Andrew Jones, an independent researcher who works with Noah's Ark Scans, used ground-penetrating radar to detect angular structures under the mound, besides a void. They have been detected as deep as 20 feet beneath the surface, as per Jones.

According to the Bible, Noah's Ark had three decks. Jones says that his scans have also found three layers below the earth, hinting at the similarity with the Biblical description of the boat that was built to save one pair each of every species from a catastrophic flood that ended all life on the planet, except everyone who was on Noah's Ark.

A team of American researchers also scanned the area using radar and claimed that data on central and side corridors running through the boat had been picked up. They say features resembling rooms below a deck-like platform have been detected at the site.

Jones told The Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) that after all these years, the ark is not believed to be lying there fully preserved. However, there is "a chemical imprint, pieces of wood and in the ground, the shape of a hall."

Earlier in March this year, a team of international researchers studying the structure stated that the ark is not a myth and they have found clues in the mound that show the 538 feet long structure belongs to the Biblical boat. They studied the soil samples and found traces of clay, marine deposits, and seafood remnants dating back 3,500 to 5,000 years. This discovery backed the ancient tale that the area went under water due to a massive flood.

The Durupinar Formation was revealed only about 77 years back. According reports, heavy rains and earthquakes washed away a large portion of soil in May 1948. The mysterious formation emerged from below and was discovered by a Kurdish shepherd.