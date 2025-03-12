The fossil of Noah's Ark may have been found at a location that has long been believed to be its last resting place. Experts claim that a boat-shaped mound near Mount Ararat in Turkey might definitely be the remains of the Biblical vessel. Many people have for long considered that the mound, 35 kilometres south of Mount Ararat, is indeed the remains of the Ark. Now, an international team of researchers is on the verge of confirming the same.

The formation in Turkey is known as the Durupinar Formation and is 538 feet in length. It is made of limonite, an iron ore, and is believed to have submerged in water following a catastrophic flood around 5,000 years ago. This is the same flood mentioned in the Bible, one that brought the world to an end, wiping out civilisations everywhere.

The team has been conducting extensive analysis of the site since 2021, trying to learn whether the fossil belongs to Noah's Ark. Now, almost four years later, they seem to be convinced that the Ark is not a myth and the mound belongs to the vessel.

Traces found on the mound date back to the same period as the Biblical flood

The researchers studied the soil samples and found traces of clay, marine deposits, and seafood remnants dating back 3,500 to 5,000 years. The findings support the tale that the area went underwater due to a massive flood, the one that has been described in the Old Testament.

The time period is the same as the Chalcolithic period that spanned from 5500 to 3000 BCE, the time the biblical flood is believed to have happened.

Same shape and dimension as mentioned in the Bible

Further, the shape and dimensions of the Durupinar Formation are eerily similar to those of Noah's Ark, as mentioned in the Bible. Noah's Ark as described in the Old Testament is 300 cubits long, 50 cubits wide, and 30 cubits high. According to the Bible, that's the dimensions with which God ordered Noah to build the ark.

The marine evidence found by the team from Istanbul Technical University, Agri Ibrahim Cecen University, and Andrews University in the United States seemingly confirms the fact that the Ark was real.

Prof Faruk Kaya, a lead researcher, told Daily Star, "Our studies show that this region was once covered by water, suggesting an event of epic proportions."

What is Noah's Ark?

Noah's Ark was a boat built by Noah on God's orders. It is mentioned in the Genesis flood narrative in the Bible. As per the tale, before a global flood was supposed to strike and end all life on Earth, God ordered Noah to build the Ark to save himself, his family and one pair of each animal species.



