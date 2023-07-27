VIDEO: Speeding car hits bike and two schoolgirls in hit-and-run case in India's Karnataka

In a harrowing incident that has now gone viral on the internet, a speeding car collided with a bike and then hit two young female students in Karnataka's Raichur district.

A horrific accident caught on CCTV. A speeding car hit a bike rider & school girls in Karnataka's Raichur district. Car collided with a bike while the biker took a U-turn & then car runs over young girls. #Karnataka #RoadAccident #Raichur #SpeedingCar #Bike #UTurn #CCTV pic.twitter.com/z3zbra7SiN — Siraj Noorani (@sirajnoorani) July 27, 2023 ×

As the video of the road accident went viral, authorities registered a case at the Raichur traffic police station.

Accident occurred on July 18

The entire collision was captured on CCTV, revealing the heart-stopping moment when the speeding car crashed into the bike and then hit two schoolgirls near Ragavendra petrol pump in Raichur district.

The accident occurred on July 18, when a biker made a sudden U-turn on the road, leading to a devastating collision with the oncoming car.

Watch: Monsoon rainfall in Indian state of Punjab kills 41

Tragically, the biker suffered major injuries, while the two young girls walking along the road sustained minor injuries. They are currently receiving medical treatment at Raichur medical hospital.

Car driver now arrested

Following the incident, the car driver responsible for the hit-and-run was apprehended by the police. In light of the severity of the situation, authorities have recommended the suspension of both the car driver's and the motorcyclist's driving licenses.

The Additional Director General of Police, Traffic & Road Safety, took to Twitter and stated, "Have directed the concerned to take immediate legal action against the motorcycle rider as well as the car driver. DL suspension for both of them is also recommended. The unfortunate incident caused injuries to hapless schoolgirls."