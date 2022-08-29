Video of sports journalist getting hit by cat during live broadcast goes viral

In this combination of images, Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok can be seen during a live broadcast Photograph:( Twitter )
While the veteran journalist laughed it off, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media
An unfriendly feline jumped onto the shoulders of Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok during a live broadcast and slapped him on his head.
While the veteran journalist laughed it off, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Ozkok explained he was a guest in the house where the cat lived when the anchor asked him if he brought the cat.
🐾 Hüseyin Özkök'e ufak bir temas 😹 pic.twitter.com/SGs8bNJ9Yr— A Spor (@aspor) August 27, 2022
“You didn’t clean the box, did you? Then take it!”, a social media user joked while commenting on the video.
Commenting on the amusing broadcast, Ozkok said ''Today's broadcast on @ceylancigdem with #aspor was very unusual. My friend's cat, named Oli, gave me a right hook during the broadcast.''
(With inputs from agencies)
