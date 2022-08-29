Video of sports journalist getting hit by cat during live broadcast goes viral

An unfriendly feline jumped onto the shoulders of Turkish journalist Huseyin Ozkok during a live broadcast and slapped him on his head.

While the veteran journalist laughed it off, the video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Ozkok explained he was a guest in the house where the cat lived when the anchor asked him if he brought the cat.

In response, AM host Ryan Bridge said he was not a cat person and recalled a nightmare he used to have about a friend's cat when he was younger.

''I used to have a recurring nightmare about my friend's cat. The cat would sleep on the stairs and when you walked past the cat it was right there close to your face and I used to have this recurring nightmare that it would leap onto my face and I would wake up. It was the worst nightmare,'' he said.

“You didn’t clean the box, did you? Then take it!”, a social media user joked while commenting on the video.

Commenting on the amusing broadcast, Ozkok said ''Today's broadcast on @ceylancigdem with #aspor was very unusual. My friend's cat, named Oli, gave me a right hook during the broadcast.''

(With inputs from agencies)

Watch WION's live TV here: