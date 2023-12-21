LIVE TV
VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhagwan building in Delhi

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Dec 21, 2023, 04:49 PM IST
A massive fire broke out at the infamous Gopaldas Building at Connaught Place in the Indian capital, New Delhi. Photograph:(Twitter)

Story highlights

The fire broke out at 1 pm IST on Thursday on the 11th floor of Gopal Das Building, located on Barakhama Road. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site.

A massive fire broke out at the infamous Gopaldas Building at Connaught Place in the Indian capital, Delhi.

The fire broke out at 1 pm IST on Thursday on the 11th floor of Gopaldas Building, located on Barakhama Road. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site, reported PTC News.

Till now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. However, videos on X showed a thick cloud of smoke originating from the building due to the fire.

The Delhi Fire Services Department received a phone call reporting a fire at the Gopaldas Bhagwan building between 12:56 and 12:57 pm IST on Thursday. The deployed fire tenders responded immediately upon receiving the information and rushed to the scene. Once they arrived, they began working to bring the situation under control.

Fire official Rajinder Atwal told PTI, "No injury has been reported, except a fireman suffering a minor injury. The entire building has been searched and have found that everyone came out of the building safely."

ANI posted a video of the operation on X.

The operation is underway. Information about what started the fire is not known yet. More details are awaited. 

(With inputs from agencies)

Trisha Pathak

Trisha is a Trainee Sub-Editor at WION and mainly works around trending stories. Her interest lies in keyword optimisation, driving organic traffic, and enhancing user engagement.

