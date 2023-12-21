VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhagwan building in Delhi

A massive fire broke out at the infamous Gopaldas Building at Connaught Place in the Indian capital, Delhi.

The fire broke out at 1 pm IST on Thursday on the 11th floor of Gopaldas Building, located on Barakhama Road. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site, reported PTC News.

Till now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. However, videos on X showed a thick cloud of smoke originating from the building due to the fire.

Fire broke out in Gopal Das Building located on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Fire broke out in Gopal Das Building located on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.

Fire engines and local police on the spot.

The Delhi Fire Services Department received a phone call reporting a fire at the Gopaldas Bhagwan building between 12:56 and 12:57 pm IST on Thursday. The deployed fire tenders responded immediately upon receiving the information and rushed to the scene. Once they arrived, they began working to bring the situation under control.