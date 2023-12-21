VIDEO: Massive fire breaks out in Gopaldas Bhagwan building in Delhi
The fire broke out at 1 pm IST on Thursday on the 11th floor of Gopal Das Building, located on Barakhama Road. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site.
A massive fire broke out at the infamous Gopaldas Building at Connaught Place in the Indian capital, Delhi.
The fire broke out at 1 pm IST on Thursday on the 11th floor of Gopaldas Building, located on Barakhama Road. At least 15 fire tenders were deployed at the site, reported PTC News.
Till now, there have been no reports of injuries or casualties. However, videos on X showed a thick cloud of smoke originating from the building due to the fire.
Fire broke out in Gopal Das Building located on Barakhamba Road, New Delhi.— Arshdeep Samar (@summerarshdeep) December 21, 2023
The Delhi Fire Services Department received a phone call reporting a fire at the Gopaldas Bhagwan building between 12:56 and 12:57 pm IST on Thursday. The deployed fire tenders responded immediately upon receiving the information and rushed to the scene. Once they arrived, they began working to bring the situation under control.
Fire official Rajinder Atwal told PTI, "No injury has been reported, except a fireman suffering a minor injury. The entire building has been searched and have found that everyone came out of the building safely."
#WATCH | Fire fighting underway, occupants of Gopaldas building evacuated following a fire incident on the 8th floor of the building today— ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2023
The operation is underway. Information about what started the fire is not known yet. More details are awaited.
(With inputs from agencies)