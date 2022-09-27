US woman prints her resume on cake and gets it delivered to Nike for a job

LinkedIn is a wonderful and rather unique platform for prospective employees to show their skills to employers. Taking such an approach a notch above, a woman named Karly Pavlinac Blackburn printed her resume on a cake and sent it to Nike.

Reportedly, Blackburn was recently laid off from a marketing job and was fishing for new opportunities but to no avail. However, during the job search, the North Carolina resident stumbled upon Nike's startup incubator for ideas called 'Valiant Labs'.

While the particular vertical was not hiring anyone, Blackburn still decided to let the team know who she was. The Nike team was reportedly celebrating its JDI day (Just Do It day) when Blackburn sought to use the opportunity.

After consulting with a former colleague, Blackburn ordered the cake from Albertsons Grocery Store which makes cakes with edible picture images. Denise Baldwin was assigned for the delivery and she instantly understood the gravity of the project she was undertaking.

"I had told her [Blackburn] on the phone when I was at security, 'Don't worry, I'm going to make sure that this gets to the right person for you because I know how important this is for you, and that means that it's important for me,"' said Baldwin.

Baldwin kept her word and delivered the cake. As proof of delivery, she even took a picture of an employee at Nike's Valiant Labs, holding the cake.

“I am so grateful. I knew navigating Nike’s large campus was a feat, but combine a giant party with tons of people on top of that adds another layer of complexity to this delivery,” said Blackburn.

A few days later, Blackburn posted the story on her LinkedIn account and it instantly went viral. till the last count, her post had more than 100,000 reactions and several thousand comments.

As for the job, Blackburn gave an update saying, "I have talked to some people at Nike as well as some others. As of right now, no job offers. Still looking for the right fit!"

(With inputs from agencies)



