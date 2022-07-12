Woman adds 'sex work' as professional experience on LinkedIn, explains reason

Legal, cultural, and social discourse in the eyes of sex workers is marked by "prurience, titillation, anger, and contempt." Our cultural imagination is deeply ingrained with stories about sex work being bad and sex workers being treated as disposable victims.

However, a post that went popular online included a lady who listed "sex work" as her professional experience on LinkedIn. People can be cautious or reticent about disclosing information in their employment profiles, such as education levels, job tenure, or previous salaries.

Netizens have showered Arielle Egozi, a user of the professional networking site with over 9,000 followers, with praise for her bravery in shattering the taboo around sex employment. On her LinkedIn profile, Arielle published a lengthy article that contained a screenshot of her work history, which showed that she had worked as a freelancer doing sex work. She gave an explanation of why she brought it up in the post.

She wrote, "I left an in-house job with fancy benefits two weeks ago and the reason I could do that was sex work. I had just enough saved from selling and engaging my image that I could ask myself if I was happy. I wasn’t. Yeah, the few grand I’d stashed up over time helped, but the biggest reason I could walk away is because sex work shows me what my power can do when I own it intentionally. I charge exorbitant amounts."

Arielle also mentioned the strain on the soul. "I have no problem taking rejections from those that don’t want to pay it, because I charge what emotional labour is required right into the fee. I set and hold boundaries, and engage only in ways that are safe, playful, and abundant for me. I don’t waste my time with anything less. I stopped pitching and negotiating. I have nothing to prove. I’ve done the work up front to make my value evident."

She asked, "Why is this different than any other client work?"

She said, "The answer I come to, time and again, is that it isn't," before giving her perspective. I have it up on my LinkedIn now. Because anyone I work with must not only meet my new standard for new creative clients—that they be at least half as courteous, kind, and thankful as John Does online—but they must also celebrate and welcome all of their experiences as ones that they will unavoidably bring to a project.They don't have to comprehend it, but they must have the utmost respect for it.

More than 8,000 people reacted to and more than 1500 people commented on Arielle's post. Some of the commenters had praised her for landing a job she felt empowered by and that paid well.

One user wrote, "We talk about women’s rights in the context of abortion, but we don’t see much talk about the right of a woman to use her body (physically or graphically) to earn an income." Athletes, musicians, models, acrobats, and even construction workers use their bodies to generate income, and everyone seems good with that. We can’t all work behind a desk at a computer. "

"As long as the woman is voluntarily using her body to earn an income, I am good with it, even if the activity is related to sex. Her body, her choice. And of course, you might get a more favourable response from some of our readers if you promise to wear a mask and get a shot in your arm while providing your services!" the person added.

Another user showed support by writing, "Sex work IS real work and a great paying one at that! We shouldn’t minimize the value of those who take it on as work whether full time or a hustle; just because sex is considered a practice that ‘should be free’."

Meanwhile, some netizens also criticized Arielle.

One person wrote, "This is a very dangerous game you are playing. Sure you may have clients who are nice but people lie. At any moment a person wishes to harm you they can. Be mindful ma’am. I just want you to think more about the outcome, than the current situation. You get money, but is it worth looking in the mirror and crying in the shower when you still feel unfulfilled trying to fill a void?"

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.