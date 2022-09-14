A company that gives 10% pay hike to its employees to leave, here's why

A marketing company in the US is breaking the wheel regarding how employees and employers deal with the resignation of the former. Reportedly, Jon Franko, the founder of a marketing company named Gorilla has come up with a novel idea that makes the quitting process, a rather stress-free process.

Franko took to Linkedin to share a post where he stated that at his company, employees can quit, and search for a new job whilst simultaneously receiving a ten per cent pay raise. However, the caveat is that the employee quitting should leave the company within three months.

"From the moment an employee tells us of their decision to leave Gorilla and that they are in the search for a new job, any full-time employee who gives us at least six weeks' notice will be given a 10 per cent salary increase for the remainder of their time at Gorilla. We ask that they leave within three months. And we promise, no hard feelings," wrote Franko in the post.

Franko added that this process allows individuals to pursue something different if they are feeling stuck in the wrong place.

Citing an example of how a similar process was executed in the company, Franko asserted, "Recently, this was exercised by one of our own. Great person, great Gorilla, and extremely talented in the role. But, he was ready for something different. So, he came to us, told us he was seriously looking, and that he would be gone within three months. We "shook hands", bumped his salary 10% and began our search."

When quizzed if an employee wanted to return after quitting, Franko asserted that they were 'absolutely' welcome.

Looking for a new job, and putting in the notice period while the company gives you the side eye and attempts to fill your position, all within a few weeks' time is a miserable cycle that many of us have gone through.

This transition period extracts a heavy toll on both parties and more often than not, it leaves things on an acrimonious note. Franko's idea looks brilliant on paper and with limited scale, it appears doable as well.

However, in big companies where employees quit and join in masses, it will be interesting to observe if such a system can be implemented.

