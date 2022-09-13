After Wipro, Infosys warns employees of consequences if found to be moonlighting

The ever-booming Indian IT industry seems to be grappling with a new problem—moonlighting. Weeks after Wipro voiced concerns over employees “two-timing” their job, Infosys, too, came out with a warning to its workers, saying that such practice would lead to termination.

Moonlighting is a practice whereby employees take up secondary jobs in addition to their primary job, under certain conditions.

Most companies in India bar this practice and restrict employees from taking up a second job. Moreover, firms take strict action against employees taking up jobs even after their working hours.

On Monday, IT giant Infosys sent a mail with the subject line 'No two-timing, no moonlighting', warning the employees of termination if they are found to be taking up another job after their working hours.

It said that moonlighting is not permitted according to employees' code of conduct and any violation could lead to disciplinary action, Times of India newspaper said in a report.

"As clearly stated in your offer letter, you agree not to take employment, whether full-time or part-time as director/partner/member/employee of any other organisation/entity engaged in any form of business activity without the consent of Infosys. The consent may be given subject to any terms and conditions that the company may think fit and may be withdrawn at any time at the discretion of the company," the email said, according to the Times of India.

This warning comes a month after Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji termed the practice as cheating.

There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple. — Rishad Premji (@RishadPremji) August 20, 2022 ×

Expressing his views on moonlighting, Premji on Twitter said, “There is a lot of chatter about people moonlighting in the tech industry. This is cheating - plain and simple,” Premji noted.

(With inputs from agencies)

