US-UK ties in ‘hot water’ after American scientist’s advice on tea sparks outrage in Britain

Tea, a beverage which has been around for centuries and is prepared in hundreds of different ways across the world, has caused a diplomatic row between the United Kingdom and the United States…yet again.

The row began after a scientist from the US, Michelle Francl, in her book called “Steeped: The Chemistry of Tea,” claimed that a perfect cup of tea requires a pinch of salt.

Safe to say, the author’s recommendation caused quite a stir, particularly among the British who are notoriously possessive over their way of making tea. The idea behind putting a little salt in the tea is to reduce the bitterness of the drink.

Francl, a chemistry professor at Bryn Mawr College in the US state of Pennsylvania, also weighs in on some divisive topics in Britain like whether to put the milk in first or not. She says adding warm milk after pouring the tea prevents it from curdling.

The remarks were seen as so controversial that the US Embassy in London intervened to assure the UK that “adding salt” to tea is not an American policy and distanced themselves from the remarks.

However, Francl has stood by her advice while also clarifying that when she says to add salt, it does not mean a packet full of it, but rather just a pinch, “so little that you can’t taste the saltiness of it,” she said.

The American scientist also said that not only is her advice backed by science, but also not a new idea. She noted that “Book of Tea” by Lu Yu from the eighth century, which she analysed to perfect her recipe, suggested routinely adding salt to tea.

Notably, the book was published by Britain-based Royal Society of Chemistry.

US embassy in London intervenes

As the transatlantic tensions were running high, the US embassy in London released a statement distancing themselves from the “outrageous” idea while trying to solemnly reassure the horrified country, but ended up adding fuel to the fire, prompting a response from the UK Cabinet Office.

Addressing the media reports, the US embassy in London said that an “American professor’s recipe for the ‘perfect’ cup of tea has landed our special bond with the United Kingdom in hot water.”

It added, “Tea is the elixir of camaraderie, a sacred bond that unites our nations. We cannot stand idly by as such an outrageous proposal threatens the very foundation of our Special Relationship.”

“We want to ensure the good people of the UK that the unthinkable notion of adding salt to Britain’s national drink is not official United States policy. And never will be,” it went on to say.

However, the message ended with the US embassy saying “continue to make tea in the proper way — by microwaving it.” To which the UK Cabinet Office has responded by saying “Tea can only be made using a kettle.”

US-UK ties and tea

The US and UK have a particularly controversial history when it comes to tea.

Back in 1773, a bunch of tax-hating demonstrators in Boston dumped King George’s beloved tea into the harbour in an act of defiance, which came to be known as the Boston Tea Party.

It was arguably one of the most iconic political protests and is considered a pivotal event leading to the American Revolution.

However, more recently, Brits and Americans from time to time engage in arguments on social media as people in the US microwave their tea.

“The British say we don’t know what we’re doing,” professor Francl said, as quoted by the New York Times, adding that her research found “We don’t know what we’re doing.”