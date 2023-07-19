US: 'Sticky Note Bandit' attempts fourth bank robbery in two weeks as helpless FBI seeks public help

A Black man in the US who excels in disguising himself as a woman and carrying out loot at banks has turned out to be a massive headache for the FBI Violent Crime Task Force. He has so far attempted his fourth heist in less than two weeks, and a helpless FBI has now resorted to taking the matter to the public.

The media has dubbed Houston's notorious bank robber as the 'Sticky Note Bandit' because of his signature approach – he hands threatening notes to bank tellers, demanding cash. This unconventional method has garnered him quite a reputation among law enforcement and earned him the infamous nickname.

Four heist attempts in two weeks

The crime spree began on July 5 when the suspect targeted a Hancock Whitney bank and made off with an undisclosed sum of money. From there, he struck a Wells Fargo branch in east Houston, but his attempt was foiled when the quick-thinking teller locked himself up in the back room, leaving the bandit empty-handed.

However, the third robbery, which occurred at a Wells Fargo bank in southwest Houston, proved successful for the criminal, netting him an unknown amount of cash.

The fourth attempt came Tuesday morning at 11:45 AM at the Bank of America, located at 4301 San Felipe Street.

Who is the mysterious Sticky Note Bandit?

The suspect managed to elude capture, maintaining an air of mystery by consistently dressing as a woman during the heists.

Witnesses described him as a Black male, approximately 5'8" tall, with a thin to medium build.

Watch: Gravitas: US hands over 105 stolen antiquities to India

He skillfully donned a black wig, black sunglasses, a blue medical mask, a green women's style sweater, and black women's ballet flats, and carried a black purse to complete his transformation.

Despite the cunning disguise, no injuries have been reported during the robberies.

FBI urges the public to help

In an effort to bring the "Sticky Note Bandit" to justice, the FBI is urging Houston residents to be vigilant and report any information that might lead to his identification and arrest.

A reward of $5,000 is being offered to anyone who can provide valuable tips. Anyone having any valuable information is advised to call 713-222-TIPS or reach out to the FBI Houston field office at 713-693-5000.