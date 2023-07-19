'Shocked' mother urges safe return of US soldier who crossed into North Korea

An American soldier made an unauthorised crossing into North Korea. On Tuesday (July 19), the US military identified the soldier as Private Travis T King.

The military also said that the soldier, who is said to be in his early 20s, was facing disciplinary action before he fled during a tour of the heavily fortified border area.

The US-based report mentioned that he is believed to be in custody in the North, however, his motive and other details have not been revealed yet.

His mother, Claudine Gates, said that she was "shocked" and just wanted him to return home. Gates, who hails from Racine, Wisconsin, told ABC News that she heard from her son "a few days ago".

"I can't see Travis doing anything like that," Gates further added that she was taken aback when she was told her son had crossed into North Korea.

What we know so far, is that the soldier served nearly two months in a South Korean jail on assault charges and was released on July 10 after serving his time.

Reports have mentioned that after returning to Texas, he was likely to face extra military disciplinary action. Before fleeing, the soldier was part of a group taking a tour of the Korean border settlement of Panmunjom.

In a report by Korea Times, it was mentioned that White shot off the lock on a gate leading into the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the Koreas.

As quoted by CNN, US Forces Korea spokesperson Col Isaac Taylor said on Tuesday that the soldier "willfully and without authorisation" crossed the border.

It was done during a regular tour of a section of the buffer zone between North and South Korea known as the Joint Security Area (JSA).

Referring to North Korea's military, Taylor said in a statement: "We believe he is currently in (Democratic People's Republic of Korea) custody and is working with our (Korean People's Army) counterparts to resolve this incident."

The United Nations Command said he was believed to be in North Korean custody and that it was working with Pyongyang's military to "resolve this incident". Meanwhile, the North claimed he had defected, though Pyongyang refused a request by the United Nations Command to meet him.

According to a US military spokesman, an investigation revealed that White entered North Korea of his own volition. White blasted the US and lauded North Korea and its then-leader Kim Il-Sung in a video broadcast by the North.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE