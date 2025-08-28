/Unsettling orb sightings — Spheres seen hovering and darting between 1 and 4 am

Metallic orb-like unidentified flying objects have swarmed the skies over military installations in New York, California, and Arizona. People have reported seeing thousands of mysterious things that can't be explained in the past two and a half years. Of the 8,000 sightings, 422 of them were metallic orbs, according to the crowdsourced platform Enigma. The majority of them were seen between 1 and 4 am, and almost all of them were hovering over a site linked to the US military. This has once again ignited rumours about these places hiding something, a secret being kept from not just Americans, but the entire world. What strengthens the argument that these objects could have been from another world is that even military personnel said they saw them. Civilians and pilots also said they saw UFOs. Enigma data shows that 360 metallic orbs were seen within a few miles of military bases in the US. In three of these cases, the orbs were seen multiple times within a distance of five miles from Fort Hamilton in New York, Papago Military Reserve in Arizona, and Los Angeles Air Force Base.

The description of what these orbs do is also almost similar - they hover silently over an area, and then bolt at extreme speeds without leaving any smoke or ice trail. A lot of these sightings are accompanied by videos. One person saw two liquid metallic orbs in Brooklyn's Fort Hamilton in June 2024 for a full two minutes. In Los Angeles, a metallic orb appeared after several planes flying in a formation flew by. This has piled up a lot of work for the Pentagon's All-domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which was made to find explanations for these sightings. While it dismissed most of them as either birds or planes, several of them still remain unresolved. AARO's annual report mentions that 757 UFOs were seen between May 2023 and June 2024, and 21 cases were classified as unresolved sightings.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

UFOs and metallic orbs in other parts of the world - Buga Sphere

Eyewitnesses reported the maximum number of orbs in Texas and Florida. Government officials believe that they could be advanced drones that can dash from a place within seconds, an NYT report stated. Meanwhile, some even think that they could be surveillance devices sent by Russia and China. UFO sightings have been reported not only in the US but also in many other parts of the world. The Buga Sphere, which was captured from Colombia, has been generating a lot of buzz. Researchers say that it has wires inside it and has even grown in weight since being caught. It is even said that it dried up all the grass in the place it fell. A video clip on X even suggests that it is responding to Sanskrit shlokas and chants.

