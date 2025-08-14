/'There have been incidents...': Trump ally makes MASSIVE revelation on UFO, alien sightings

Florida Representative Anna Paulina Luna, a close ally of United States President Donald Trump and current chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, made massive claims about unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs) during an appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Luna suggested that the US government possesses credible evidence pointing to the existence of what some have termed "interdimensional beings."

While refraining from disclosing classified information, Luna stated that she has personally viewed photographs of unidentified objects inside a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF).

‘Movements outside of time and space’

While speaking in the podcast, Luna explained that these objects do not appear to be man-made and could involve advanced technology far beyond current human capabilities. She implied that these entities may not be extraterrestrial in the traditional sense but might instead operate in ways that challenge our understanding of space and time. Luna explained that certain credible witnesses have reported incidents involving movements that defy normal temporal and spatial limits. Although she did not elaborate further due to security restrictions, she noted that these accounts suggest the objects in question are capable of navigating through “time spaces” in ways that conventional science cannot yet explain. Luna has been involved in UAP-related investigations before, notably during the 2023 House Oversight probe into the US government's response to UAP sightings. That inquiry included analysis of incidents reported at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

Highlighting the importance of transparency, Luna pledged to continue pushing for the declassification of government-held information related to UAPs. She argued that withholding such data undermines public trust and limits scientific inquiry into potentially groundbreaking phenomena. Her remarks comes days after similar statement by US Vice President JD Vance. He expressed strong interest in the subject of UFOs. Vance questioned the true nature of previously released government footage and emphasised the need for answers.

What JD Vance said about UFO