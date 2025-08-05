Published: Aug 05, 2025, 08:44 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2025, 08:44 IST
JD Vance's 'Obsession' With UFO Sightings; Wants To Get 'To The Bottom' Of Mystery
Dive deep into the headlines as US leaders and legendary scientists push for full UFO disclosure. From secret Navy videos to chilling warnings from Stephen Hawking, discover why the world is holding its breath. Is the truth about alien visitors finally about to be revealed? Watch the debate that could redefine humanity.