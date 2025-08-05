/Buga or Bogus? Viral video claims Buga Sphere is responding to Sanskrit mantras

The Buga Sphere, an unidentified flying object (UFO) seen over Buga, Colombia, in March before being captured from the ground, is reportedly responding to Sanskrit mantras. This viral claim is based on a video on social media showing scientists hovering around the sphere and playing different frequencies, capturing its response. They reportedly witnessed electromagnetic surges and vibrational responses in the UFO when Sanskrit mantras were played. This has intrigued experts studying the strange metallic orb, which some believe has come from outer space, and possibly sent by an advanced alien civilisation. The mysterious object is reacting intelligently to Sanskrit mantras, experts studying the Buga Sphere believe. However, not everyone is convinced and is terming it fake. People are calling the clip “silly science", with one user writing, “Buga... I'm starting to think bogus!” He added, “I don't know, I just want to have an open mind, but this just seems really skittish to me.” Several others shared a similar sentiment, stating that it all looks “dumb”. Also Read: UFO Buga sphere has wires; 'invisible energy' dried up grass around it, SHOCKING claims by Mexican scientists

UFOs in ancient Indian texts

Indian ancient texts carry references to UFOs, and because of this, several people think that there is a connection between the Vedic scriptures and extraterrestrial beings. A larger theory asserts that aliens have shaped Earth, leaving guidelines and ways of living in the scriptures in Sanskrit. In fact, there is a belief that Sanskrit might not be a language, but a "cosmic code" used across the universe. This belief has been strengthened by reports that the Buga Sphere is responding to Sanskrit scriptures. Also Read: Real life Arrival? Is Buga sphere a warning sign from aliens? Mystery grows around UFO

Buga Sphere, an ominous warning for humans

According to the "ancient astronaut theory," extraterrestrial beings are a part of the human race. They have been responsible for the growth of our civilisation since life came into existence on Earth. These intelligent beings are believed to have left their knowledge in ancient Indian texts written in Sanskrit. The Buga Sphere made a strange appearance in March when it was seen zig-zagging in an awkward manner in Colombia. It fell on the ground after shocking onlookers. Scientists retrieved it and saw some signs and symbols etched on it. It had no joints, and an analysis showed its internal structure was composed of high-density elements. The symbols were deciphered using AI and are likely a warning sign to humans. According to analysts, it reads, "The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, the meeting point of unity, expansion and awareness – individual consciousness." Dr. Jose Luis Velazquez, a radiologist who examined the sphere, said, "It is a message to humanity". "It encourages a collective shift in consciousness to help Mother Earth, especially considering current problems with pollution and environmental degradation."

Buga Sphere: Wires and an 'invisible energy'