Unknown Harappan settlement discovered in Thar desert for the first time.

Archaeologists have discovered Harappan remains in Jaisalmer near the Pakistan border. This is the first time that artefacts from the 4,500-year-old civilisation have been found in the Thar desert. The items were dug up in Ratadia Ri Deri, and the discovery proves that the Harappa civilisation was not limited to areas previously thought of, and expanded its geographical footprint to the deserts of Rajasthan. The team comprised a researcher from the Department of History and Indian Culture at Rajasthan University, a historian, professors and local contributors. It has submitted its findings to for publication in the Indian Journal of Science and has confirmed that the findings belong to the Harappa civilisation. The artefacts uncovered include different types of handmade pottery, bangles, bricks, stone mills, a furnace and remains of ancient walls.

First such discovery in Thar desert

Talking about the discovery, Dilip Kumar Saini of the university said, "This is a significant find in the context of Rajasthan's desert archaeology." He added that seeing Harappan remains in such a remote, sandy terrain suggests "a previously unknown settlement that endured the harsh conditions of the Thar desert." The team unearthed red and wheat-coloured pottery, bowls, pitchers, cups, and perforated jars at the site. There was also handmade pottery decorated with geometric patterns. One of the artefacts, eight to 10 centimetre-long blades, was made using chert stone, believed to have been sourced from Rohri in present-day Pakistan. Earlier this year, the site in Ratadia Ri Deri threw up some artefacts that appeared to be from the Harappa civilisation. Pradeep Kumar Garg, a local teacher, reported findings to the Save Our Heritage Foundation. A team paid a visit to the area and confirmed the findings.

Harappan construction style in Jaisalmer

Bangles converted from clay and conch shells were also among the several things found here. Standard rectangular bricks, associated with Harappan urban planning were the clear clue about the civilisation being present in Jaisalmer once upon a time. A furnace structure with a central column was discovered, similar to those found at Kanmer (Gujarat) and Mohenjo-Daro (Pakistan). The walls at the site showed that the people lived in architecturally well-planned houses. Historian Parth Jagani stated that it is a historic finding, considering Harappan footprints had never been found in the deserts of Rajasthan. "This is the first Harappan urban settlement discovered in the desert region between North Rajasthan and Gujarat. Its proximity to the Pakistan border adds another layer of historical significance," he said.

