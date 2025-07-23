/Scientists can't figure out why glaciers in world's most dangerous region are growing

While global warming is shrinking the world's ice, three glaciers in one of the remotest regions of the world are gaining ice. An astronaut captured them from the International Space Station (ISS), merging into one massive ice mass in the Karakoram mountain range. The Lolofond glacier, the Teram Shehr glacier, and the Siachen glacier are the three glaciers seen merging in the photo and together create the Karakoram anomaly. These glaciers are growing bigger, even though the rising temperatures in the world are threatening glaciers in Antarctica and the Arctic. Scientists have been baffled by the phenomenon for years and have racked their brains, trying to figure out what's going on with them. The Siachen Glacier in the eastern Karakoram is the longest glacier in the Karakoram and second-longest in the world's non-polar areas. It is located 18,875 ft above sea level and is 76 kilometres long and 3.5 kilometres wide at its broadest point. It has undergone some rapid changes which scientists have failed to explain. Also Read: Chernobyl disaster site has nothing growing, except this organism that is thriving on radiation

What is leading to the Karakoram glaciers growing?

The Karakoram range stands on the borders of India, Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan. Scientists have tried to explain the unusual growth in these glaciers with various theories; however, none of them have been confirmed. Some experts believe the local weather is making them grow. Others think the dust and dirt embedded in the glaciers' moraines protect the ice from the global high temperatures. The photo captured from space shows these moraines, the parallel layers formed from rock and dust trapped between glaciers as they merge. The point where the Teram Shehr and a smaller unnamed tributary glacier meet the Siachen glacier shows the moraines most clearly.

Siachen Glacier, a point of conflict and natural wonder

The Siachen glacier is a natural wonder. It is extremely cold and replete with harsh weather. It is Earth’s highest battleground as India and Pakistan have troops stationed near the glacier despite the harsh weather. The extreme living conditions at the glacier have also led to several people losing their lives. The region witnesses very low temperatures, strong winds, and heavy snowfall. In winters, blizzards can continue for weeks here, with temperatures plummeting to -50°C. It is a source of freshwater for several people living near the region. Climate change is causing the glacier to melt. However, the Karakoram anomaly shows that some glaciers are becoming stable and even seeing growth. This could be because of the Western Disturbances that bring snowfall in winter, according to a study. However, a sureshot answer remains elusive.