/Mysterious symbols believed to be 'ancient warning from ancestors' surface on Hawaii beach

Days before the Russian earthquake, ominous signs and symbols from over 1,000 years ago appeared on a Hawaii beach. They had not been seen for a decade, and native Hawaiians say their reemergence from the sea is a sign of things to come. According to them, the series of 26 petroglyphs, dating back to between 1000 and 1400 AD, is an ancient warning. The symbols became visible around July 23 when the tide along the shoreline of Pōkaʻī Bay receded. The signs show human-like stick figures, which are believed to be simple depictions of events that occurred thousands of years ago. But Native Hawaiians say they are a warning from their ancestors about disasters caused by climate change. Mail Online quoted Native Hawaiian cultural practitioner Glen Kila as saying, "It's telling the community that the ocean is rising." The 26 carvings made on rock surfaces appeared on the island of Oahu. This is the first time since 2016 that all of them are fully visible. The ancient warning signs showed up seven days before a massive earthquake struck Russia. It triggered a tsunami warning for Hawaii, as well.

Ocean water washes away sand and moss from the rock carvings in Hawaii

These symbols are normally covered with sand and moss. But every year between May and November, the ocean water clears the rocks, revealing some of the ancient symbols. Eighteen of them are simple stick figures showcasing human-like forms. Eight of them supposedly show male genitalia. The entire collection stretches about 115 feet. Tourists can clearly see the symbols during low tide. Scientists are still not clear about what these symbols mean. They could be linked to certain historical and spiritual events. The date of creation is also not fully known. Kila says the petroglyphs were likely created by an early Polynesian settlement in Waianae over 1,000 years ago. However, Laura Gilda, an archaeologist, thinks they are only 600 years old.

Ancient symbols on Hawaii beach a warning sign?

Kila thinks the figures are telling a religious or ceremonial story. She decoded the largest petroglyph figure that shows one hand with fingers raised and the other pointing down, based on the teachings of native Hawaiians. She told Associated Press that this symbol depicts the rising and setting of the sun. It could be "an interpretation of Maui, the demigod, Maui," Kila told AP in 2017. Meanwhile, people can't help but link the reappearance of these figures with the earthquake that struck the Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday (30 July). The tremors shook the Pacific and sent tsunami waves to Japan, Hawaii and the Russian coast. Meanwhile, Native Hawaiians believe this could be a warning sign that more natural disasters are coming.