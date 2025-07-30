The massive earthquake that hit Russia's eastern Kamchatka Peninsula on Wednesday morning triggered tsunami warnings for Hawaii, Alaska and Japan. The 8.7 magnitude temblor led to sirens blowing in these regions, leading to evacuations and panic. British tourists in Hawaii who were there on cruise ships took to social media and recounted their ordeal. According to them, the cruise ships left the port without them after the tsunami warning was issued, Mail Online reported. One of them posted a clip on TikTok showing passengers running on the port towards the cruise ship. The clip was titled "POV: tsunami in Hawaii and your cruise is leaving without people." The woman added, "We are going to be in the middle of the tsunami in the ocean." According to the US Tsunami Warning Centers, waves as high as 10 feet were expected to lash some coasts of northwestern Hawaiian Islands. Also Read: Hawaii governor’s ominous warning as tsunami waves hit following 8.8 magnitude Russia quake

Another user named mandythecruiseplanner shared that even though they made it to the port, their cruise ship left them behind. She added that after the ship left, they were going to "higher ground and people are upset," with visuals apparently showing her in a bus full of people. Talking about the situation, Mandy added, "This is me just saying it's crazy, it's chaos, nobody knows what's going on, our bus driver had no idea what's happening." She also said that some of them had families on the ship, whom they were worried about and vice versa.

Tsunami warning in Hawaii

There were others who made it to their cruise ships and talked about the scary scenario with British media. A tourist named Rachael Burrows told the BBC that she and others were on a tour of the volcanic area of the Big Island. Just as they were wrapping up, they started getting emergency warnings sign on their phones. It was about a tsunami and advising them to move to higher ground. However, the tour guide took it lightly at the time. But then, more warnings started coming in, with the expected time a tsunami wave might hit. They cut short the tour and returned to the ship. Burrows said she saw a queue of people on the port who "didn't make it" to the ship. According to Sky News, nearly 600 of them were left behind and asked to go to higher ground.