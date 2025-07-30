Four-foot-high tsunami waves triggered by the massive 8.8 magnitude earthquake in Russia have struck Hawaii as authorities urge residents to take urgent action to protect lives and property. According to the US Tsunami Warning Center, three-meter high waves are possible in Hawaii and Russia, following the quake. The highest level alert has been issued for the entire state. Tsunami alerts have also been issued for California and Alaska.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center in Honolulu has warned that the tsunami could result in damage along the coastlines of all Hawaiian islands. “Tsunami waves are now impacting the state of Hawaii. Urgent action should be taken to protect lives and property,” the warning said.

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi urged people to get to safety on upper floors of buildings or higher ground as the threat of a tsunami looms. Governor Josh Green warned people not to stay around the shoreline. All major ports in the state have been closed by the US Coast Guard, and flights have been cancelled in and out of the island of Maui.

“People should not, and I will say it one more time, should not, as we have seen in the past, stay around the shoreline or risk their lives just to see what a tsunami looks like,” Governor Josh Green said. “It is not a regular wave. It will actually kill you if you get hit by a tsunami.”

Oahu Emergency Management issued an alert on X reading, “Take Action! Destructive tsunami waves expected.” People were asked to evacuate from the Hawaii beaches, as sirens were heard warning of the tsunami.

According to the NWS Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, “A tsunami is a series of long ocean waves. Each individual wave crest can last 5 to 15 minutes or more and extensively flood coastal areas.”

“The danger may persist for many more hours as wave activity continues. Tsunami waves efficiently wrap around islands so all shores are at risk no matter which direction they face. The trough of a tsunami wave may temporarily expose the seafloor but the area will quickly flood again,” it said.