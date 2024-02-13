'Tornado' of mosquitoes in Pune alarms residents. Watch video here

In India's Pune, a curious spectacle recently captured the attention of residents and netizens alike: a swarm of mosquitoes swirling in tornado-like formations against the backdrop of the sky.

The unusual phenomenon was captured in the Keshavnagar and Kharadi Gavthan areas. As per reports, it is because of the swollen waters of the Mula Mutha River. A video footage of the mosquitoes is being circulated widely on social media platforms, going viral almost instantly.

Mosquito tornado

The sight of a mosquito 'tornado' has prompted a mix of reactions, ranging from awe to apprehension, among Pune people.

Witness the phenomenon here: View this post on Instagram A post shared by Being Pune Official (@beingpuneofficial) × In a conversation with the Indian Express, Nitin, a resident of Kharadi, said, "Recently, I have seen a lot of mosquitoes. For three or four days, there has been a tornado of mosquitoes here in Kharadi. There have been a lot of problems and the locals are having difficulties due to this."

His sentiments echoed those of many others grappling with the sudden surge in mosquito activity.

Abhishek, another local resident, echoed similar concerns, urging swift action from the Pune Corporation to address the escalating mosquito menace.

"There are a lot of mosquitoes in our area. I just requested that the Pune Corporation resolve it as quickly as possible. It is dangerous for our health," he said.

As per the report, the mosquitoes in Pune may stem from recent weather patterns that have created conducive breeding conditions for the insects. Stagnant water serves as the primary breeding ground for mosquitoes, as they lay their eggs in such environments.

A danger to health

Mosquitoes, often underestimated due to their diminutive size, actually happen to be the world's "deadliest animal," according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. They are responsible for hundreds of thousands of deaths every year, and making millions more sick. These tiny pests are formidable vectors for diseases like malaria, dengue, and yellow fever.