Biden's blunder: US Prez's confusion during Jordan King's speech reignites concerns over age. Watch

US President Joe Biden's recent encounter with King Abdullah II of Jordan at the White House has made him the butt of jokes once again. A video of Biden from Monday (Feb 12) is going viral on social media. Ahead of the King of Jordan's speech at the White House, the 81-year-old leader was seen dithering around behind the Jordan leader in confusion.

Another gaffe?

What unfolded in front of the press was a scene of bewildering uncertainty as the US President shuffled around, seemingly unsure of his place during the royal's address.

Welcoming the King, Biden tells him "Your majesty, over to you," before embarking on a display that bordered on comical. Biden, with a puzzled expression, paced behind the king, seemingly searching for the optimal position as Abdullah began his remarks.

His movements behind the podium resembled a hesitant dance, shuffling between spots as if seeking a cue on where to stand. Ultimately, he settled beside Abdullah, his initial choice, albeit after a brief confusion that prompted a light-hearted exchange between the two leaders. "I switched sides on you," Biden told the king, as reported by the New York Post.

This incident follows closely on the heels of a report by special counsel Robert Hur, which refrained from recommending criminal charges against Biden concerning his handling of classified documents.

Hur's assessment pointed to concerns about Biden's memory, painting a picture of an "elderly man with a poor memory," whose recollection faltered, notably in recalling key periods of his vice presidency and the passing of his son, Beau Biden.

Critics take a pot shot

Critics wasted no time seizing on this latest display of confusion. RNC Research, a platform linked to the Republican National Committee, swiftly circulated footage of Biden's confusion with the caption "BIDEN: What am I doing? Where am I going?". BIDEN: What am I doing? Where am I going? pic.twitter.com/CNepEH1lO8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) February 12, 2024 × Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, ranging from ridicule to concern, with individuals questioning Biden's fitness for office amidst such episodes.

Meanwhile, others, like radio host Melik Abdul, sarcastically commented on Biden's ability to fulfill even the simplest tasks of protocol.

"Don’t judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest," said Abdul. Don't judge his mental acuity. Judge him by his ability to get things done, like stand where the tape is and do so on the appropriate side of your invited guest. https://t.co/lAiumD3irG — Melik Abdul (@MelikAbdul_) February 12, 2024 × This episode has reignited debates surrounding Biden's capacity to discharge the duties of his office effectively. Recent polls suggest that voters worry about Biden's cognitive abilities, with 86 per cent thinking he is too old. About 62 per cent think the same for his opponent 77-year-old Donald Trump.