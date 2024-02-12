'Are you being Sirius?': Harry Potter fan's wand creates huge panic in England hotel

Harry Potter fans are known for their love of everything magic. This includes, but isn't limited to, wands. In England's Leicestershire, a fan of the iconic series caused a full-blown panic after firearms' officers swarmed a hotel after receiving reports of a man carrying a large knife — which later turned out to be just a Harry Potter fan carrying a wand.

What happened?

Over the weekend, police in Enderby near Leicester responded to a report about a person carrying a large knife near the hotel lifts. The mix-up, as per The Guardian, happened at a large hotel. The concerning call prompted a number of police officers to swarm the hotel.

Upon reaching the hotel, they discovered that the offending weapon was in fact a Harry Potter wand carried by a wand.

A witty post on local police's Facebook page, on Sunday, revealed the goofy incident and jokingly reassured people that "there was no sign of 'Voldemort'."

Writing on behalf of the Blaby police, an officer said: "I attended a large hotel in Enderby this morning with a number of firearms officers, following a report of a male inside near the lifts carrying 'a large knife'."

"Following enquiries we quickly established that it was a Harry Potter fan with a wand. Thankfully no harm was caused to any resident & there was no sign of 'Voldemort'," he added. × Are you being Sirius?

As per the report, a garden centre just down the road from Enderby is offering customers a Harry Potter-themed afternoon tea. The fan with the wand could've been attending the event however, it is still unclear.

The incident sparked amusement on Facebook, where people quickly began cracking Harry Potter puns.

"Are you being sirius," commented one user on Blaby police's post. "EXPECTO PATROL-MAN!" said another, while a third one rolled their eyes at 'muggles', poking fun at the overreaction and said "Oh these muggles".