Watch: Man finds worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate, company responds

A Hyderabad man was left disgusted after he discovered a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate. As per reports, Robin Zaccheus purchased the pack of chocolate from a metro station. Taking to social media platform X, the man shared his terrible experience, while asking the authorities to take responsibility for carrying out standard quality checks.

His post on X soon went viral and even prompted a response from Cadbury itself. Shared about two days ago, it has so far amassed over 110,000 views and above 500 likes.

“Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today,” Robin wrote on X. Found a worm crawling in Cadbury chocolate purchased at Ratnadeep Metro Ameerpet today..



Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards? @DairyMilkIn @ltmhyd @Ratnadeepretail @GHMCOnline @CommissionrGHMC pic.twitter.com/7piYCPixOx — Robin Zaccheus (@RobinZaccheus) February 9, 2024 × “Is there a quality check for these near to expiry products? Who is responsible for public health hazards?” he asked. He also shared the image of the receipt from the store from where he purchased the packet.

Cadbury’s response

In a reply to the post, Cadbury apologised for Zaccheus’ “unpleasant experience”. The company in its standardised response said it always tries to “maintain the highest quality standards”. The company also requested Zaccheus to share his contact information to further investigate the matter.

X users call for action against company

Several X users advised Robin to sue the chocolate company and demand compensation while some cautioned him to inspect the product and expiry date before consumption.

“Looks like this chocolate didn’t had double wrapping. The reason why dairy milk is double wrapped (golden foil + white paper wrap) is to avoid worms get inside,” one user wrote. “Sue them and claim compensation,” wrote another.

“I am guessing all units manufactured of the same batch will have similar outcomes,” a third user wrote. “We have to have a Sue system with high penalty which goes to consumer in place as against govt pocketing it,” a fourth user said.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation also responded to the post. "The Concerned Food Safety team @AFCGHMC have been alerted on this issue and the same will be resolved at the earliest," the post read.