Two dogs that fatally attacked UK grandmother identified as XL bullies

Two dogs that fatally attacked a grandmother in Essex have been identified as XL bullies, police confirmed Friday (Feb 9). The 68-year-old lady was attacked on Saturday (Feb 3) while she was visiting her grandson at a Jaywick home. The attack on Esther Martin only ended after police officers shot the animals dead. Now, post-mortem examinations have revealed that the dogs were indeed XL bullies after much speculation about their breed.

The owner of the dog, 39-year-old Ashley Warren has been arrested by police on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and released on police bail until March.

“I know there has been a huge amount of speculation about the breed and type of dog involved here, but it was really important we got that information right and established the facts," said Chief Superintendent Stuart Weaver.

"We owe it to Esther and her family to ensure we are thorough, professional and, above all, fair," he added.

Owner calls for eradication of the breed

The owner is now calling for the eradication of the breed following the death of Esther Martin. Warren, from Jaywick, said: “Never in a million years did I see [the dogs] as a risk.

“If my dogs did that to her, when I had never seen anything but love from them, then that breed just has a killer switch," he added.

Esther Martin’s family blames owner’s ignorance

Meanwhile, Esther Martin’s family has said the dogs were not responsible for the attack but Warren’s attitude towards the animals.

Meanwhile, Esther Martin's family has said the dogs were not responsible for the attack but Warren's attitude towards the animals.

Martin's daughter, Sonia Martin, 47, alleged that the dogs had been "kept penned in a small chalet", according to the BBC, adding: "How the hell can that be any good for an animal?"

Warren is also believed to have opposed the new regulations brought in by the UK government regarding the XL bully dogs.

“Don’t tell me what to do with my own f***ing dogs” Warren is believed to have said after he heard about the regulations.