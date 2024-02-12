Surprise comeback: Indonesian dictator Suharto 'resurrected' ahead of elections. Watch!

In a digital resurrection that's both eerie and captivating, an unexpected political figure, one who ruled Indonesia with an iron fist, has emerged ahead of upcoming elections.

A video of the late Suharto, Indonesia's once-feared army general and long-standing president who ruled over the nation for over three decades went viral on social media, with 4.7 million views on X.

A deepfake

In a three-minute video circulating on various online platforms, including X, TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube, a stern-faced Suharto tells voters: "I am President Suharto, the second president of Indonesia, inviting you to elect representatives of the people from Golkar."

Pretty convincing on first look, the video upon closer inspection, becomes evident as a deepfake.

As per CNN, the real Suharto was known for his perpetual grin that despite his authoritarian governance earned him the affectionate nickname "Smiling General". He passed away in 2008 at the age of 86.

Erwin Aksa, deputy chairman of Golkar, one of Indonesia's prominent political parties, shared the video with the message that when translated to English reads: "The hopes and struggles of the Indonesian people will never be extinguished, they will always be realised in every generation. Indonesia's dreams will always come true. On February 14, 2024, we will determine the fate of the Indonesian nation. We must elect the right people's representatives and leaders for Indonesia, for all Indonesian people."

"This video was made using AI technology to remind us how important our votes are in general elections, which will determine the future so that the hopes of the Indonesian people are realised and prosperous."

Watch the video here: Harapan dan perjuangan bangsa Indonesia tak akan pernah padam, akan selalu diwujudkan dalam setiap generasi. Mimpi-mimpi Indonesia akan selalu terwujud. Pada 14 Februari 2024, kita akan menentukan nasib bangsa Indonesia. Kita harus memilih wakil rakyat dan pemimpin yang tepat… pic.twitter.com/Kpvr3WtaKW — Erwin Aksa (@erwinaksa_id) January 7, 2024 × Indonesia elections

With over 200 million voters expected to participate, the political landscape is rife with competition.

As per the report, Golkar is not fielding its own presidential candidate. However, the party is rallying behind Prabowo Subianto, a former general under Suharto's regime and his erstwhile son-in-law. By resurrecting Suharto's image, Golkar purportedly sought to leverage nostalgia and association to sway voters towards its cause.

While some view this as a strategic move to honour Suharto's legacy, others have condemned it as a manipulation of the electorate.